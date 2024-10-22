Ben Carson has perfect response to Kamala Harris mocking students who said ‘Christ is King’

Dr. Ben Carson took aim at Democrat Kamala Harris for publicly ridiculing two college students who proclaimed 'Christ is King!' at a recent campaign rally, warning Christians that she 'said what's in her heart.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Republican presidential candidate and world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon, Dr. Ben Carson, took aim at Democrat Kamala Harris for publicly ridiculing two college students who proclaimed “Christ is King!” and “Jesus is Lord” at a recent campaign rally.

“We have somebody who’s running for president who recently said in a crowd when someone said ‘Jesus Christ is Lord’ that ‘You’re in the wrong crowd,’” noted Dr. Carson at the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in Concord, North Carolina.

“Think about that,” urged Carson. “In Matthew 12:34 it says, ‘Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.’”

“She didn’t have time to think about what she was going to say,” he said. “She said what’s in her heart.”

“So maybe she’s the one who doesn’t belong,” he suggested. “Maybe that’s what we should be thinking about.”

“This election is not about Democrats and Republicans,” declared Carson at the start of his presentation. “This election is about whether we are a secular nation or are we one nation under God.”

Noting that Benjamin Franklin had once warned that our new nation had been founded as a “Republic … if you can keep it,” Carson said, “We’ve kept it for 240 years, but we’re as close to losing it right now as we have ever been at any point in time.”

“We have a Department of Justice that’s being used by the party in power to persecute and prosecute their political opponents, something you would expect in Russia or China or a banana republic occurring blatantly right in our country,” he said.

Carson cautioned that forces opposed to former President Donald Trump “will do anything to stop him. They’ve tried everything so far.”

“But here’s the thing,” he said, “As it says in Romans 8, ‘If God be for you, who can be against you?’”

“Our nation rose from a bunch of ragtag militia men to the pinnacle of the world because we were people of faith,” said Carson, “and there are those who are trying to get us to give that up.”

“In the last election, twenty-million Evangelical Christians did not vote, and most of the close elections in the swing states were determined by [just] thousands of votes, not millions of votes,” explained Carson. “Think about the power that exists in the people who believe in God. We don’t have to be victims, we don’t have to complain. We can absolutely control the direction of our nation, but we have to get involved to do it.”

“There are a lot of Chrisitians who say, ‘Both sides are corrupt and I don’t want to be involved in a corrupt system; I don’t want to have to choose between ‘the lesser of two evils,’” he said.

The room then erupted in cheers of approval when Carson announced, “Well, unless Jesus Christ is on the ballot, you’re always choosing between ‘the lesser of two evils.’”

