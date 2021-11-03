Ben Carson tells Fox News kids should ‘absolutely not’ get COVID shots: It’s a ‘giant experiment’

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – A former surgeon at the John Hopkins Children’s Center is describing the Biden administration’s move to vaccinate young children for COVID-19 as a “giant experiment,” arguing there is no sufficient data to determine the long-term risks posed by the shots.

“Do we want to put our children at risk, when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don’t know what the future risks are? Why would we do a thing like that? It makes no sense whatsoever,” said Dr. Ben Carson in a Sunday interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Carson, renowned for his innovative surgeries to save the lives of children, is former director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. He previously served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration.

Bartiromo asked Carson whether or not young children should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Absolutely not,” he replied.

The physician argued “the mortality rate for children from COVID-19 is 0.025, which is very similar to the rate for seasonal flu.”

“And we haven’t been for years and years going through all these things for seasonal flu,” he said.

Carson also pointed to studies showing natural immunity “is very, very effective.”

“You look at the Cleveland Clinic study, 1,300 of their health care workers who had been previously infected, none of them got reinfected,” he said.

“So, I know the CDC is coming out with their recommendations and trying to spin things their way. But we ought to look at all of the data,” he said.

See the interview:

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Tuesday to discuss clinical recommendations as a follow-up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval last Friday of emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech in children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The approval came one week after an FDA advisory panel voted 17-0 to recommended the vaccine for young children, despite acknowledging the lack of safety data and the nearly 100% survival rate from infection.

Approval by the CDC will allow the Pfizer shot to be administered to young children in two doses separated by three weeks. The 5-11 year-olds are to receive a lower dosage, 10mcg, compared to the 30mcg given to those 12 and older.

The FDA said Friday the “vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.”

However, during the advisory committee meeting, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, expressed the concern of many members about possible severe side effects that cannot yet be measured. He concluded, nevertheless, there was no other way forward.

“We’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it,” he said. “That’s just the way it goes.”

Dr. Carson is supported in his opposition to child injections for COVID-19, with other health experts voicing their opinions on the matter.

Dr. Martin Kulldorf, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, member of FDA and CDC scientific advisory committees stated: “I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID. I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases, that’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 41191 have signed the petition. Let's get to 45000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Dr. Harvey Risch, professor of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine, had a clear vision of what he would do if schools mandate the vaccine. “If the child has chronic conditions that make their risk appreciable, then there is reason that they should be considered for vaccination. Other than that, if it were my child, I would (remove them from public school and) homeschool them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of theoretical epidemiology at the Department of Zoology, University of Oxford, argued against injecting children, who were “unlikely to benefit” from such an intervention.

“At this stage, we should limit vaccination to the vulnerable and not target children (and possibly other young people) in COVID-19 vaccination strategies.” Children “are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination directly,” said Dr. Gupta, adding “the collective benefit would likely be very limited” and “we have already imposed very large costs on children during this pandemic through indiscriminate restrictions, using them as mere means to others’ ends.

Dr. Robert Malone, virologist and immunologist known for his work developing mRNA vaccine technology, declared “There is absolutely no scientific or medical justification for vaccinating children, in my opinion.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











