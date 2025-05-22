Benedictine monks publish abuse allegations after being stonewalled by Vatican

The Lepanto Institute detailed in a shocking report a scandal emerging from the Benedictine Monastery of Christ in the Desert near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of Benedictine monks in New Mexico allege that their current abbot is guilty of sexual misconduct and abuse of his power over them and others.

On May 21, the Lepanto Institute, a Catholic research organization, published a shocking report on a scandal emerging from the Benedictine Monastery of Christ in the Desert (MCID) near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The article details allegations made by “several monks” in official complaints filed by the Vatican’s Discastery for Consecrated Life in Rome against their religious superior, Abbot Christian, detailing behavior that could “result in criminal charges.”

According to the Lepanto Institute, “Rome has sat on the case for several years” and so the monks decided to appeal to the public by sending sworn affidavits, hundreds of pages of documentation and firsthand testimony” to the Catholic organization. They are also seeking legal redress.

“Whistleblowers hope that media attention will break the pattern of ecclesiastical cover-up and help secure justice for the victims of (the abbot’s) abuse. Several of the monks intend to seek civil recourse and protection after having been apparently stonewalled by ecclesiastical authorities both within the Benedictine Order and inside the Vatican,” reporter Louis Knuffke wrote.

The desert monastery, founded in 1964, is 75 miles north of Santa Fe. According to its website:

In 1983 the Monastery of Christ in the Desert was received into the English Province of the Subiaco Congregation as a Conventual Priory, and in 1996, it became an autonomous Abbey. From its beginning, the monastery has followed the Benedictine life according to the Rule of St. Benedict with no external apostolates, but it does maintain a guesthouse for private retreats where men and women can share the Divine Office and Mass in the Abbey Church with the monks.

Founded by Father Aelred Wall, O.S.B., the monastery flourished under Abbot Philip Lawrence, increasing from six to around 75 monks during his 42 years of leadership. He stepped down in 2018, and after seven years of his successor, Abbot Christian, only a dozen monks remain.

READ: Cardinal Parolin says Catholics ‘must welcome’ the ‘legacy’ of Pope Francis

The complainants allege that Abbot Christian is an active homosexual who has groomed, sexually harassed and even sexually assaulted members of the community.

The Lepanto Institute reported:

They have also accused him of abuse of power in the form of retribution against those who have confronted him and brought the matter to ecclesiastical authorities. Finally, they have accused him of medical neglect toward sick and elderly members of the community, as well as financial malfeasance, in the form of withholding financial support for monks in need of urgent medical care.

Of particular concern is their religious superior’s control over their livelihood and the prospect of being left both homeless and penniless. Fearing retribution, they have asked to remain anonymous.

In one of the allegations of financial and elder abuse, several monks attested that Abbot Christian expelled an 80-year-old monk diagnosed with a brain tumor from the monastery, leaving him in a homeless shelter, where he subsequently died.

The complainants have also named other monks in powerful roles in the community, alleging that there has been “a homosexual coup” and detailing accusations of sexual misconduct and even sexual abuse made against them.

Other allegations in the report focus on the monastery leadership’s attitude toward “international monks.” Some of the complainants say that their abbot has taken a “racist” attitude toward them. A monk known as “Brother D” made the following testimony:

I, Brother (D), OSB, have taken exclaustration to take care of my health, because since Abbot Christian had been elected as an Abbot of the Monastery of Christ in the Desert, New Mexico, we, who are from the other nations, encountered great oppression and persecution, suffered greatly because of his racist administration. All of our American monks were given special care and favours, but we, who are from the other countries, were encouraged to leave the Monastery by words, actions, and emails. My room was broken. My things were thrown to the garbage. My college certificates and id card were burned. My computer was stolen and my hard disk was stolen from it. I was persecuted and given no bread when I was sick. I had surgery and I was given no good care. I was harassed sexually and forced to do labor, and even misguided sexually by many. Since that, I have been mentally ill, and unable to earn my food and shelter …

The Lepanto Institute stated that it reached out to the MCID and to Abbot Christian but received no response.

READ: Lourdes basilica covers Rupnik’s mosaics amid abuse scandal

Share











