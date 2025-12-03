Benedictine University president crowns Our Lady of Fatima statue after ‘transgender day’ controversy

The ceremony signals what some believe is a turning point in the school's commitment to its Catholic identity a couple weeks after its campus ministry observed 'Trans Day of Remembrance.'

LISLE, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — The president of Benedictine University near Chicago crowned a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a ceremony at its on-campus chapel this week, signaling what some believe is a turning point in the school’s commitment to its Catholic identity.

Dr. Joseph Foys participated in an event sponsored by America Needs Fatima (ANF) Tuesday. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Foys placed a crown on the head of a statue of Our Lady. He also told the roughly 50 attendees that Our Lady of Fatima asked Catholics to practice the Five First Saturday devotions. He further said Mary is watching over the school at this time.

.@BenU1887 President Joseph Foys crowned an Our Lady of Fatima statue today and delivered remarks afterwards. I am told it was greatly appreciated by Catholic students, staff, and faculty. The school’s Campus Ministry dpt. came under fire for hosting a ‘Trans Day of… pic.twitter.com/Pxvc0Stmiq — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) December 3, 2025

During a phone call with LifeSiteNews earlier today, Rex Teodosio, who serves as ANF’s Midwest custodian of the statue and gave a presentation after Foys’ remarks, praised him for his efforts.

“This is a big step — a courageous step really — for the school. I believe Dr. Foys is committed to restoring the Catholic identity of Benedictine,” he said.

“[At] most universities we work with we face opposition from faculty and staff. It gives me hope that Dr. Foys was here. Our Lady will surely provide the resources needed for Benedictine to continue to grow in its Catholic identity.”

Benedictine made national news last month when its communications department doubled down on a campus ministry event observing the “International Trans Day of Remembrance.” In a statement provided to LifeSite, the school insisted that the event was not in opposition to its Catholic mission.

Catholics on social media denounced the initiative, as did X user Libs of TikTok, who has over 4.5 million followers. Fox News Digital also published a critical report on it. Sources tell LifeSite that members of Benedictine’s Board of Directors were not aware the event was taking place and that they were not pleased that it occurred.

LifeSite reached out to campus ministry director Carrie Ankeny and Dr. Peter Huff, among others, for clarification. Huff, the school’s chief mission officer and director of a Catholic center on campus, informed LifeSite that the communications department would be issuing another statement.

Like many Catholic institutions of higher learning, Benedictine seems to be in the middle of a tug of war between its Catholic heritage, accreditation requirements, and liberal-minded faculty. In recent years, the school has hosted thoroughly orthodox Catholic events through its Sister Judith Ann Heble, OSB Center for Benedictine Values, which is led by Huff. This journalist appeared at one of those events in 2024 to talk about the spiritual teachings of St. Alphonsus Liguori. Under Foys’ leadership since 2023, the school has established a new Catholic chapel on campus. Rosaries were also given to students who attended the convocation ceremony this year.

At the same time, Benedictine has an “Office of Belonging” and a “Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Campus Center.” A “Safe Space” program that was started in 2017 has since been quietly shut down, according to sources.

More than 3,000 students attend Benedictine, which has a satellite location in Mesa, Arizona, and is not to be confused with Benedictine College in Kansas. The school markets itself as a “Catholic University in the Benedictine Tradition.” Located in Lisle, Illinois, Benedictine University was founded in 1887 by Benedictine monks at the adjacent St. Procopius Abbey. Today it falls under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Joliet.

