Undercover video shows Bernie Sanders organizer pining for ‘violent reaction,’ reeducation ‘gulags’ if Dem loses

January 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Much has been made of Independent Vermont senator and Democrat presidential contender Bernie Sanders’ self-identification as a socialist, an ideology associated with some of the most notorious human rights abuses of the 20th century. A new undercover investigation by the conservative group Project Veritas reveals that some within Sanders’ campaign take the historical parallels much further than previously known.

This week, Project Veritas released the first and second parts of its #Expose2020 undercover video series, which catches the Sanders campaign’s Iowa Field Organizer, Kyle Jurek, on tape speaking with striking candor about what he would like to see happen to conservatives, to the wealthy, and to Democrats who support other candidates in the party primary.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a sh**-ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazified,” Jurek says. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis.” he predicted that doing the “same f***ing thing here” would be necessary to reeducate Trump supporters, and in fact suggested that was the purpose of Sanders’ “free education for everybody” stance: “

To that end, Jurek also defends the gulags of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as places “meant for re-education,” where forced workers “were actually paid a living wage” and “had conjugal visits.” In reality, peasants, political dissidents, and others were abducted by the state and forced into menial labor without trial, working 14-hour days in squalid conditions, and many died due to exhaustion, starvation, or execution.

Elsewhere in the videos, Jurek fantasizes about forcing billionaires to “break rocks for 12 hours a day” to teach them they aren’t superior to the working class, and that “f***ing Milwaukee will burn” if Sanders loses the Democrat nomination (complete with police getting “f***ing beaten”), and dragging television pundits into the streets and lighting them on fire.

“Well, I’ll tell you what in Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries: you want to fight against the revolution, you’re going to die for it, motherf***er,” he declares. “If your speech is calling for people to be eliminated on the base of race, gender, religious… like for whatever reason, things that people can’t change, then you should expect a f***in’ violent reaction.”

Jurek, who has an arrest record for drugs and intoxication, also claims that “many of the organizers” within the Sanders camp are “further left than the Democratic Socialists,” and that many Sanders supporters are also members of the far-left Antifa movement, which is known for violence.

Most disturbingly, Project Veritas adds that following its first report, it received a tip from associates of Jurek who expressed concern that he might someday attempt to assassinate Trump.

The Washington Times reports that so far, the Sanders campaign is dismissing the revelations.

“The hundreds of thousands of Iowans we’ve talked to this caucus season don’t care about political gossip; they care about making healthcare a human right, taking on climate change, making college affordable, and ending endless wars,” said Sanders’ Iowa state director Misty Rebik. “That’s our focus.”

RealClearPolitics currently has Bernie Sanders in second place among the Democrat field, with 19.2% of the vote to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 27.2%.