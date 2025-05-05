Bernie Sanders sarcastically thanks Trump for Mark Carney’s win, Pierre Poilievre’s loss

The US senator attempted to frame the Liberal candidate's victory in Canada as a reaction to dissatisfaction with 'far right' leadership in America.

(LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders heaped praise on U.S. President Donald Trump for what he said was Canada’s “far right” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s recent election loss to Liberal Party leader Mark Carney.

“Thank you, President Trump. Two months ago, your conservative friends were 25 points ahead in the polls. Yesterday, they lost,” Sanders wrote last week on X.

“It only took 100 days for you to convince Canadians that the far right has no place in government. Americans will say the same in our next election.”

Sanders made the comments after Carney last Monday won Canada’s 2025 federal election, even though polls only in January had Poilievre on track to win a super-majority.

Poilievre also lost his seat to a Liberal rival. Poilievre’s riding was unusual in that it had 90 candidates named on the ballot, making the voting list in that riding incredibly long.

The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats in Parliament, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

As for Trump, he seemed to favor Carney winning the election. Last week, after Carney won, Trump implied that he was satisfied with the Liberal winning the 2025 Canadian federal election, calling him a “nice gentleman” who “hated” him less than Poilievre.

“I actually think the conservative hated me much more than the so-called liberal; he’s a pretty liberal guy,” Trump said.

In March, Trump said at the time he had “an extremely productive call” with Carney and implied that the World Economic Forum-linked politician would win Canada’s upcoming federal election.

He also said before the election that he would prefer Carney to continue as Canada’s prime minister instead of Poilievre, who he said was “no friend” of his.

Poilievre at the time hit back at Trump, saying the reason Trump endorsed Carney was that he “knows” he would be a “tough negotiator.”

Trump’s comments regarding Carney were indeed significant, as much of the debate in the mainstream media ahead of the election was about how the prospective leaders will handle tariff threats and trade deals with America.

Many political pundits have said that Carney owes his win to Trump.

