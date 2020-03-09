Bernie unveils ‘reproductive justice’ plan: Taxpayer-funded abortion till birth

March 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat presidential contender and avowed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders has formally unveiled the abortion agenda he’s running on in 2020, collecting in a single location the various absolutist promises he has made to the abortion lobby.

The Vermont senator’s so-called “Reproductive Health Care and Justice for All” plan pledges to repeal the Hyde Amendment, thereby allowing direct funding of elective abortions with tax dollars; make contraception “free” and available over-the-counter; and “significantly” expand “funding for Planned Parenthood, Title X, and other initiatives” that offer and promote abortions.

Sanders would restore foreign aid to abortion organizations as well as the United Nations Population Fund; support codifying Roe v. Wade in federal law; ban abstinence-only sex education; and deny federal funding to crisis pregnancy centers that focus on alternatives to abortion. The document also promises to appoint pro-abortion ideologues to federal judgeships and touts Sanders’ 100% pro-abortion voting records with Planned Parenthood and NARAL.

Sanders will work “with reproductive justice and advocacy groups to fill vacancies with highly qualified, principled judges who will protect reproductive rights at every level,” he promises.

Though not explicitly listed in this document, Sanders has previously threatened that if elected, he would direct the U.S. Department of Justice to “go after those states” that restrict abortion “in every way that I legally can.”

In the document, Sanders also pledges to “require preclearance for state abortion laws to ensure that state laws do not impose undue restrictions and barriers for abortion services.”

Insane-@BernieSanders just released his plan to expand the killing of children if he becomes President:



-Codify abortion through birth into law.



-Increase Planned Parenthood funding (currently $616.8M).



-Force taxpayers to directly fund abortions in America & abroad.



(1/3) — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 9, 2020

Require private insurers to cover abortion & contraception.



Increase abortion facilities in minority communities.@BernieSanders' plan will extend the slaughter of innocent human beings & the harm of women & girls.



He can’t be allowed near our nation’s levers of power.



(3/3) — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 9, 2020

“In 1972, before the Roe v. Wade ruling, Bernie criticized male politicians who ‘think that they have the right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body,’” the announcement declares. “Bernie has never wavered on the issue of reproductive freedom, and, as president, he will protect and expand reproductive rights.”

Voters are also given insight into Sanders’ definition of “reproductive freedom”:

If abortion is legal, but your state has no or too few reproductive health clinics, then you do not have reproductive justice or freedom. If there are reproductive health clinics but there are financial barriers to utilizing those clinics, then you do not have reproductive justice or freedom. If you have health care that is affordable, but work long hours at minimum wages and cannot afford to take time off work to get to your doctor’s appointments, then you don’t have reproductive justice or freedom. If you must travel long distances to reach an abortion provider but are unable to afford transportation, lodging, or child care, you do not have reproductive freedom.

Once voting began in the 2020 Democrat primary, Sanders temporarily became the frontrunner in the field, but has recently fallen back behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who experienced a comeback starting with his commanding victory in the South Carolina primary.