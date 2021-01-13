‘Best news ever’: CNN Airport Network will cease operations in March

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Amid troubling commercial aviation news that airlines have kicked a planeload of Trump-loving passengers off a flight for singing the national anthem and others for simply having a private conversation in support of the president, CNN has announced that its long-running Airport Network will cease broadcasting on March 31.

“Jeff Zucker has notified CNN staff that ‘the CNN Airport Network will end operations as of March 31,’” reported CNN senior media reporter, Oliver Darcy, in a tweet. Jeff Zucker heads all of CNN’s news enterprises.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need,” explained Zucker.

Since 1991, CNN’s Airport Network has been broadcasting its version of the news interspersed with other entertainment programming to millions of travelers in dozens of U.S. airports.

“[CNN] became an iconic part of the traveling experience in this country,” insisted Zucker in his letter, but that view was not shared by those who have for decades endured CNN’s ubiquitous airport presence more as an annoyance than an “iconic” experience.

“Best. news. EVER,” tweeted NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck.

“2021 is looking up already,” said Daily Wire senior editor Emily Zanotti.

“I love COVID now …,” quipped Spectator USA editor Amber Athey.

When conservative Washington, D.C., radio show host Larry O’Connor asked his Twitter followers, “What programming should replace CNN at airports,” he received over 3,600 suggestions within 18 hours.

The vast majority of O’Connor’s responders took the opportunity to poke fun at CNN. “The Three Stooges,” said one. “Airplane disaster movies,” said another. “Cartoons would be more informative than CNN,” said yet another.

News of the pending departure of CNN’s far-left-leaning presence at airports came after multiple reports emerged of patriotic Americans being mistreated by major U.S. airlines.

Earlier in the week, stories appeared on social media of Trump supporters being booted off planes.

On January 8, a Delta Airlines flight reportedly turned away a passenger as he boarded when he said, “Trump 2020.”

“They’re kicking us off the plane for being a Trump Supporter,” said a traveler in a video taken at Reagan National Airport in a SNN News video report.

“All I did was cheer. I have no money to get home,” added a woman who was also deplaned. “This is communist China now.”

In a video taken by an American Airlines passenger, the flight’s captain can be heard telling a group of patriots flying home from last week’s rally in DC, “It’s a four and a half hour flight to Phoenix. We’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off — I don't care. We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

.@AmericanAir threatening to “dump people off” in the middle of Kansas. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Tmmek6Yu5h — Doctor President-elect Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) January 8, 2021

In another reported instance, “United Airlines kicked every single passenger off the plane because they were singing the national anthem.”