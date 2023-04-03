‘Best nonbinary officers’: Maxime Bernier lampoons the Canadian Armed Forces over woke tweet

'And if anyone dares attack Canada, we’ll send our elite troops of soldiers with reconstructed genitals, led by our best nonbinary officers wearing nail polish to defend our country. Be warned.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier teasingly said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will soon be using soldiers with “reconstructed genitals” to defend the country after the military released a statement for the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“And if anyone dares attack Canada, we’ll send our elite troops of soldiers with reconstructed genitals, led by our best nonbinary officers wearing nail polish to defend our country. Be warned,” tweeted Bernier last Friday in response to a Canadian Armed Forces tweet celebrating the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

And if anyone dares attack Canada, we’ll send our elite troops of soldiers with reconstructed genitals, led by our best nonbinary officers wearing nail polish to defend our country. Be warned! @CanadianArmy https://t.co/GcijHezhFk — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 31, 2023

After being blasted by Bernier and countless others on social media, the CAF doubled down and released another message calling on those unwilling to “accept” transgender ideology to unfollow them.

For those who are unwilling to accept all people into the One Army Team, including Indigenous people, women, visible minorities, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ communities, or our support for them, we suggest you no longer follow this page. — Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) March 31, 2023

Of note is that the CAF limits replies to all its tweets to only those who “follow” or “mention” the account in their tweets.

On Friday, Bernier also reaffirmed the biological reality that there are only two sexes, writing on Twitter:

Men. Women. That’s it. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 31, 2023

He then blasted Trudeau, who like the CAF also put out a tweet on Friday in support of transgenderism.

As tweeted by Bernier:

Trudeau: We’ll keep promoting gender ideology and sexual confusion to kids We’ll keep encouraging hormone blockers and mutilation We’ll keep criminalizing those who want to help children suffering from gender dysphoria We’ll keep subsidizing “drag camps” for kids Happy… https://t.co/zx1UP60eTR — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 31, 2023

The next day, on April 1, Bernier also reminded his followers that despite the CAF’s claimed dedication to inclusivity, in 2022 the CAF was not very “inclusive” when it cracked down on those troops who did not get the COVID shots.

The woke activists running the @CanadianArmy claim they’re all about “inclusion” now. Really? Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/WGxQj4ypVg — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 1, 2023

While not a social conservative historically, Bernier has consistently called out various form of radical LGBT ideology, recently calling drag queen story time events targeting kids a form of “incredibly irresponsible” gender “ideology” that “must stop.”

While many Canadians, such as those in the city of Calgary, have had their ability to protest LGBT events targeting children restricted, swaths of “transgenders” gathered with the blessing of the federal government in Toronto and other cities over the weekend.

In Vancouver on Friday, Canadian dad Chris Elston, who is an activist working to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for kids, was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground and punched by a trans activist for opposing gender ideology.

Vancouver police allegedly stood by and laughed at the attack and refused to act

After the story went viral internationally, and Vancouver law enforcement became the subject of significant backlash, they have now issued a statement claiming they are looking into the assault.

Share











