Best selling Catholic book banned without explanation for violating Facebook policies

February 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) —Jointly owned Facebook and Instagram have banned the selling of the book “The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity,” byCatholic author Carrie Gress, because it “doesn’t comply with” their commerce policies.

The book investigates the origins of an “anti-Marian spirit” that has embraced abortion and “destroyed the lives of countless men, women, and children.” It recently trended as a#1 best-seller in Feminist Theory on Amazon.

Gress shared on her Instagram page that Facebook has flagged posts featuring the book across multiple accounts and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has also prohibited Gress from selling the book. Neither platform explained why the book violated their commerce policies.

Amazon also recently inexplicably removed themselves as an intermediary seller/shipper, but later restored the book to its store after Gress’ publisher reached out to them multiple times.

Interest in the book spiked after social media users learned it was being banned. Traditionalist Catholic book distributor TAN Books revealed that only a couple of days after posting about the book’s censorship, their stock of the book sold out.

It is unclear why the book has been rejected and banned across various platforms. Some have speculated that an algorithm is at least partially responsible for determining policy violations. If true, it raises questions and concerns about how such an algorithm operates. As of the time of this article’s publishing, Facebook has not responded to LifeSiteNews’ request for an explanation of the violation notice.

Gress explains in her introduction to the book that its first two parts are devoted to revealing the “hidden identity and manifestations” of the anti-Marian spirit, as well as to examining where it comes from. In discussing this, she addresses:

How radical feminism is connected to the errors of Russia, which in 1917 Our Lady of Fatima warned would spread throughout the world if Russia was not consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart

The involvement and influence of the goddess movement and the occult

The influence of “female” demons, such as Lilith and Jezebel

The repulsive underbelly of radical feminism’s chief architects

The matriarchy, a cabal of elite women committed to abortion, who control the thinking of most women through media, politics, Hollywood, fashion, and universities.

Each of the social media giants has been frequently and heatedly criticized for what many decry as inconsistent, incoherent, or unjust enforcement of censorship policy.

Facebook alone has a long history of censoring faith-based organizations and individuals. The social media giant has been forced to apologize for numerous instances of improperly flagging conservative or Christian content as “hateful” or otherwise inappropriate. Just a couple of years ago, Facebook censored an image of Santa kneeling before baby Jesus, calling it “violent content.”