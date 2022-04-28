Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Beto O’Rourke taps ex-Planned Parenthood CEO as fundraising chief for gubernatorial campaign

Cecile Richards oversaw Planned Parenthood as it trafficked in fetal body parts and killed 3.5 million babies.
Former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richard

TEXAS (LifeSiteNews) – Former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards will join Beto O’Rourke’s fundraising team as he runs for Texas governor this year.

Richards’ mother, Ann Richards, governed the Lone Star State from 1991 to 1995.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke defends abortion the day before birth

“Excited to volunteer for @BetoORourke & help elect him Governor of Texas!” Richards tweeted on Tuesday. She will work as O’Rourke’s national finance chair, according to the Houston Chronicle.

O’Rourke, a former U.S. representative, previously failed in his 2018 Senate race against Ted Cruz and ran for president in 2020. His Republican opponent is current Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for his third term.

“Cecile has always been a strong champion for labor rights, reproductive rights, civil rights, and voting rights,” O’Rourke said.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke pledges to penalize churches that oppose gay ‘marriage’

Richards left Planned Parenthood in 2018 after 12 years. During Richards’ time at Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion vendor was implicated in the trafficking of fetal body parts and committed abortions of an estimated 3.5 million babies.

