Beware of Communist propaganda at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

(LifeSiteNews) — During the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, LifeSiteNews will present an expose on how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has gone for gold in its continued abuse of humanity.

Nations that seek to host the games normally compete for this privilege by making their country a more attractive, hospitable, and welcoming place. However, when it comes to the totalitarian surveillance state of China, nothing could be further from the truth.

Reports have emerged about how officials affiliated with the Olympics in Beijing have told the arriving athletes to keep their political views on China’s human rights abuses to themselves in the name of preserving the “Olympic Spirit,” or face an early end to their participation in the games.

We also know that the globalist and morally-compromised mainstream media will seek to cast China in the most favorable light — all while passing over how the corrupt, unfeeling, tyrannical organization that runs the country, the CCP, relentlessly enforces its draconian and hellish practices.

Some of these heinous transgressions against humanity include:

a population control policy resulting in what is estimated to be hundreds of millions of abortions

a decades-long ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Uyghur people

re-education camps, where the CCP rapes, sterilizes, tortures, and disappears political prisoners

human organ harvesting and organ trade in collusion with western actors

the COVID-19 bio-weapon unleashed upon the globe

collusion and bribery of world leaders to support the exportation of Chinese-style lockdown practices and other China-first policies

China’s secret Vatican accord, which creates a state-subordinated Catholic Church with the complicity of the Vatican

a dystopian surveillance state and social credit system designed to enforce CCP doctrine

The list goes on. Indeed, the amount of human suffering caused by the CCP is truly untold and on a scale that defies the imagination. It is hard in some ways to consider how a modern nation is exercising such brutal and hateful control over its people.

The CCP says its theme for this year’s winter Olympics is solidarity, and this is a theme that LifeSiteNews also embraces.

LifeSiteNews stands in solidarity with all of the people victimized by the CCP. As communist China seeks the spotlight during the Olympics, LifeSiteNews is dedicated to shining a light on the myriad of ways China has stripped people of their rights, abused, and murdered them.

Both solidarity and justice demand this. If these crimes are ever to be stopped, the truth about them must first be told and then spread to the ends of the Earth.

