Biden expected to push pro-abortion propaganda at State of the Union this week

Jill Biden has invited Kate Cox, a Texas woman who killed her disabled late-term baby, to the State of the Union on Thursday, as the Biden administration ramps up pro-abortion messaging ahead of the 2024 elections.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Jill Biden has invited Kate Cox, a Texas woman at the heart of a recent media narrative intended to discredit pro-life laws, to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address this Thursday evening as a special guest, signaling Biden’s intentions to double down on pro-abortion messaging.

Forbes reported on Tuesday that Cox accepted Jill Biden’s invitation.

READ: Jill Biden invites woman who aborted Trisomy 18 baby to next month’s State of the Union

Late last year, Cox and abortionist Dr. Damla Karsan sued the Lone Star State to abort Cox’s baby past 20 weeks because the child had the chromosomal condition Trisomy 18, which sometimes requires a cesarean section or induction delivery, which they claimed could have threatened her life and affected Cox’s future fertility.

But Texas Right to Life noted at the time that the evidence put forth by the pro-abortion Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), which was representing Cox and Karsan, “does not show that Cox’s status is emergent without life-affirming alternatives for both her and the baby” and that medical experts attested that she did not qualify for a so-called “medically necessary abortion.” Doctors and other experts affirm that abortion is never medically necessary.

Cox and Karsan nevertheless obtained a temporary restraining order to allow the abortion from Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to the state’s highest court, which the next day issued a stay on Gamble’s decision pending further review.

Paxton’s office said that Texas law permits physicians to administer life-saving care in the event of an actual threat to a mother’s life or physical well-being, even at the cost of the baby’s life, and in fact, the policies of Karsan’s own hospital require a second opinion to verify such a threat before proceeding. Cox ultimately traveled out of state to abort her child, which she could have done at any time.

Pro-abortion activists and their allies in the mainstream media and Democrat Party seized on Cox’s story to attempt to paint pro-life laws as “cruel” and “dangerous,” despite the facts that Texas law would not have prevented her from accessing legitimate medical treatment in the event of an actual threat to her life and that contrary to the prevailing narrative, as severe as Trisomy 18 is, it is not “incompatible with life.”

READ: Mother shares beautiful life of 10-year-old with Trisomy 18: ‘We just love our little girl’

Nevertheless, the invitation indicates that Biden’s team intends to once again make virtue-signaling for abortion-on-demand a key part of his annual address to the nation this week. In previous State of the Union speeches, he has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the precepts of Roe v. Wade by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws. Biden is expected to renew that call Thursday evening.

He may also reiterate or update his administration’s so-called “whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” (a popular euphemism for legal abortion-on-demand), including increased taxpayer funding for abortion at home and abroad and attempted waiving of federal safety rules against distributing abortion pills by mail. Those rules will be the subject of oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court later this month.

In January, Biden met with his so-called White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access to discuss “new actions” on Roe’s anniversary, describing new moves to make sure “that women have access to contraception” and force employers to pay for contraception. It’s also working to advance “education” of patients and healthcare providers on ensuring “access to emergency medical care required under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)” (the Biden administration is attempting to use the statute to force emergency room doctors to commit abortions under certain circumstances). Around the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the launch of a tour to highlight the left-wing administration’s pushback against pro-life legislation and new efforts to preserve abortion “access.”

On the political side, the Biden-Harris reelection campaign has signaled that Biden intends to make abortion a key talking point against his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, which may also be referenced in the incumbent president’s Thursday remarks.

