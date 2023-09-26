Biden admin agencies move to eliminate words like ‘mother’ and ‘father’ from childcare laws

The woke regulatory filing seeks to replace words like ‘mother,’ ‘father,’ and ‘paternity’ with ‘gender-neutral’ terms such as ‘parent’ and ‘parentage.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Agencies within the Biden administration have moved to scrub gender-specific words like “mother” and “father” from childcare legislation, according to a Monday report by CatholicVote.

According to the report, an unpublished regulatory proposal filed by the Office of Child Support Services (OCSS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “proposes to make changes to replace the gender-specific terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’ with the gender-neutral term ‘parent’ where such terms appear” in the law.

The proposal also suggests swapping out words like “his or her” with the gender-neutral but plural “their” and trading “paternity” for “parentage.”

The HHS states that its filing “aligns with President Biden’s Executive orders” as well as the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” in “advancing equity for all, including members of the LGBTQI+ communities,” as well as “recogniz[ing] the existence of and legal needs of diverse family structures.”

CatholicVote cited its Director of Government Affairs, Tom McClusky, who pointed out that “Concerned Catholics, including our bishops, have warned time and time again about the many executive orders and dangerous pieces of legislation cited in this new regulation,” which he argued was an attempted “overhaul of the American family.”

While “LGBTQ apologists have always assured us that their policy positions will only lead to more inclusion and more kindness toward persecuted minorities,” McClusky said, “moments like this should serve as a wake-up call for Catholics.”

He suggested the proposal “is proving” that Catholics who warned “that these piecemeal Democratic moves against the family would lead to an assault on our most basic beliefs – and even on our children” have been “right all along.”

This is far from the first time the Biden administration has made headlines for using gender-bending language in government filings or rejecting biological reality.

As LifeSiteNews reported in 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal used the phrase “birthing people” instead of “mothers.”

Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute, a global non-profit dedicated to defending the family, told LifeSite at the time the term “birthing people” was “propaganda,” and suggested that its use is a way of “getting people worn down so that the word ‘mother’ is removed from their thought process.”

Katy Faust, founder and director of Them Before Us, a non-profit committed to advancing social policies to defend the rights of children, added that using phrases like “birthing person,” which carries the implication that men are capable of bearing children, is “insisting on the imaginary” while “rejecting the biological reality” that only women can be mothers.

Meanwhile, Biden’s HHS assistant secretary, Richard Levine, is a man who claims to be a woman and goes by the name “Rachel.” The Biden administration has also hired other gender-confused individuals, including cross-dressing “non-binary” Sam Brinton (who later left his role after being caught stealing women’s luggage”) and gave a platform to controversial LGBT activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Last year, Biden-nominated U.S. Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown-Jackson drew criticism for refusing to define what a woman is.

“Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee asked the Harvard-educated federal judge during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Can I provide a definition? No. I can’t,” Brown said.

“You can’t?” Senator Blackburn asked.

“Not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” she said.

