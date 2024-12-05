Biden admin considering ‘preemptive pardons’ for Fauci, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Mark Milley: report

The behind the scenes discussions come in the wake of Biden’s controversial pardon of his son, Hunter, and likely intensified following Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel as FBI director.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Top aides in the Biden administration are debating the possibility of issuing blanket preemptive pardons for government officials as a means of protecting them from future inquiries and indictments after Donald Trump returns to the White House.

At the top of the list of those being considered for the extraordinary pardons are Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator-elect Adam Schiff (D-California), and former GOP representative Liz Cheney; according to Politico, which broke the story.

The behind the scenes discussions come in the wake of Biden’s controversial pardon of his son, Hunter, and likely intensified following Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel as FBI director. Patel has made it clear that he intends to hold public officials accountable for their outrageous, unjustified actions against the former president.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – who was the frontman for the government/Big Pharma extreme COVID-19 jab mandates, lockdowns, and masking measures, as well as the chief promoter of the now disproven “COVID-19 was not created in a Wuhan lab” lie – has long been in the crosshairs of those critical of the government’s audacious response to the COVID pandemic.

Fauci has also been cited for use of a private email account to conduct government business in order to escape scrutiny.

During Capitol Hill hearings, Sen. Rand Paul has been relentless in calling out Fauci’s repeated evasive and mendacious testimony attempting to avoid responsibility for the government’s outrageous, tyrannical response to COVID-19 and subsequent cover-up measures.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” said Sen. Paul during a radio interview. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried.”

Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff

Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff were leading members of the January 6 committee, which many have criticized as serving to promote public outrage against Trump and America First conservatives while covering up the actions of undercover FBI and other law enforcement who infiltrated and incited the crowd following Trump’s January 6, 2021 “March to Save America” rally.

Trump and his team blasted the Democrat-led committee as a “hyper-partisan and illegitimate investigation” and a “witch hunt.”

“The central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed,” declared Cheney, who lost her primary bid by an historic margin in 2022. “President Trump had a premeditated plan to declare that the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day.”

Schiff argued during the hearings that Trump had “incited that angry mob to march on the Capitol” on January 6 and “knew they were armed and dangerous.”

Schiff was also the lead U.S. House prosecutor in the Senate’s first Trump impeachment trial.

General Mark Milley

Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, came under fire from not only Trump, but Republicans in Congress, active and retired military, and American patriots across the country for the horrific U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 14 U.S. servicemen and women dead and let tens of billions of dollars worth of equipment fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Milley also reportedly called his then-military counterpart in China at the time of the 2020 election and promised that he would warn him if the U.S. planned to attack China, an act which was seen as “treason” by Trump.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, said at the time that Milley had undermined the commander in chief and “contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict.”

Preemptive pardons

Preemptive pardons are extremely rare but not without precedent.

President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon “for all offenses against the United States which he… has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from July (January) 20, 1969 through August 9, 1974.”

In 1977 Jimmy Carter pardoned all Vietnam-era draft dodgers, and in 2017, Donald Trump issued a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio that mentioned “any other offenses that might be charged” in addition to those specifically mentioned.

