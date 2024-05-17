Biden admin is interfering in Guatemala’s child trafficking investigation, official claims

Guatemala Secretary General of the Public Ministry, Angel Pined, alleged that the Biden administration retaliated against a national probe into abuses at the US border, specifically targeting the NGO Save the Children.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Biden Administration is interfering in Guatemala’s child trafficking investigations, a top official recently told independent journalist Robby Starbuck.

Secretary General of Public Ministry Angel Pined spoke to Starbuck shortly after the country raided the offices of Save the Children, a migrant assistance group.

“There’s a scandal going on in Guatemala that everyone needs to know about,” Starbuck wrote on X (formerly Twitter), introducing the interview. “The Attorney General in Guatemala is investigating child trafficking at the U.S. border and it appears that the Biden Admin is retaliating.”

The government was “looking for evidence of alleged abuse of migrant children,” according to the Associated Press. The group denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Pined said he was “warned by someone connected to the U.S. Embassy,” not to participate in the interview, according to Starbuck. First Lady Jill Biden previously chaired the board for the group, though she is no longer a trustee. Pined said he did not “know that,” Biden previously chaired the board.

“The last three years we have had an increase of persons going from this region to the United States of America. We also have had several claims about different felonies being committed in the traveling, but we didn’t have, until now a claim with so many details as in as this this claim,” he said.

“And this involves sexual crimes against children,” Starbuck asked. Pined confirmed.

He then discussed Save the Children and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in general.

Pined said there is a “black number” of children, meaning those who are traveling off the records.

“Right now, we know that there is a black number that you cannot see it on the official numbers that are going from this region to the United States, and they are not getting [a] record of it,” Pined alleged. “Somebody told me about 85,000 children going to the United States, that nobody knows what happened with them.”

“This is why it is important that this claim has to be investigated because, yes, yes, what you say is true,” Pined said.

Starbuck said that “70% of all unaccompanied minors… coming to America,” are “from either Guatemala or Honduras.”

Pined said that he now knows Jill Biden chaired Save the Children, after social media reports on it. He then said the “State Department has cut the communication,” with his office, “regarding some administrative decisions that our high authority has [taken].”

Pined and the Biden administration are at odds, reportedly due to the secretary general and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche “undermining the country’s democracy.”

“Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras has faced international criticism for years and has been sanctioned by the U.S. government for purported undemocratic actions,” according to the Associated Press. “Since Guatemalans elected reform-oriented President Bernardo Arévalo last August, Porras has grown increasingly isolated and her office has attempted to find allies among some far-right U.S. lawmakers.”

“Both Pineda and Curruchiche are sanctioned and banned from entering more than 40 countries, including the United States and the European Union, for hindering the fight against corruption in Guatemala and undermining the country’s democracy,” the AP reported.

Commenting on the tension, Pined said the federal government has put Attorney General Porras “in a list, saying some things they haven’t proved.” He said information has not been provided to them on why Porras and he are on the list.

Starbuck suggested the blacklisting is similar to when President Joe Biden, as vice president, appeared to pressure Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, where son Hunter Biden was on the board. Biden and President Barack Obama’s White House have disputed the claim.

Pined said Porras has done a much better job fighting drug trafficking than her predecessor.

He said, in response to a question from Starbuck, that the U.S. has been interfering into efforts to stop cartel activities.

Millions of dollars flow from taxpayers to Guatemala

Starbuck’s researcher found “over 80 payments to individuals in Guatemala where the names are redacted. Many range from $20,000 to $40,000 per transfer,” he said.

His research identified “over $500M in Guatemala,” spent by the Biden administration, according to his X post for the interview.

$20,000 or $40,000 is “a lot of money,” in Guatemala, Pined confirmed.

Asked “what type of person” would receive regular, redacted payments, Pined said a law enforcement official was able to raid for “three felonies,” based on the information. He then listed “laundering money,” “influence traffic,” and “child abuse.”

“Influence traffic,” as described by Pined, sounds like bribery of government officials or lobbying for a personal benefit.

He said there is a possibility the money from the United States is not being used as intended.

Starbuck said Bill Gates and George Soros have donated to Save the Children.

Starbuck asked, “What is the impact of these mega billionaires” funding the organizations?

He said there are a “lot of NGOs” who were funding protests relating to the most recent Guatemalan elections.

He also said it is “possible” there is a connection between the NGOs and cartels.

Starbuck then went through “left-wing” grants to Guatemala, including money for “indigenous Maya healers.”

“Is this money reaching the people, and why do you think the U.S. government is doing this,” Starbuck asked. He mentioned a broad grant for leadership training.

He said there are claims of misspending, but he cannot give further answers at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.

Nearly half a million dollars also went to push gender ideology.

Pined confirmed that there is a push within the country to push gender ideology onto the country. The attorney general’s office faced problems when trying to help abused children, with pressure from an unnamed group that wanted to push gender ideology onto kids.

He said, “other countries from around the world,” are pushing gender ideology in every type of “cooperation” with Guatemala.

“They put these kind of themes in every cooperation,” Pined said.

Guatemala has tried to discourage illegal immigration

Pined said his country has tried to discourage illegal immigration but there is an “increase” of people leaving since President Joe Biden took over.

There are dangerous criminals being protected in the United States, including pedophiles and murderers, according to Pined.

“Are there murderers, and child rapists, and things like that, who have fled your country?” Starbuck asked.

“Yes,” Pined confirmed.

Starbuck concluded by asking Pined if there was any explanation for 70 percent of minors entering the country unaccompanied from Guatemala and Honduras that did not involve “massive crime.”

“No, I don’t have [an] explanation.”

