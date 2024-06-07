Biden admin issues worldwide ‘travel warning’ for unspecified attacks against ‘LGBTQI+ persons’

The Biden State Department claims there is ‘increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence’ against homosexual and gender-confused individuals and pro-LGBT events but did not provide evidence in a ‘worldwide’ travel warning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — This June is under a travel advisory for “worldwide caution” for unspecified potential violence against homosexual and gender-confused Americans, according to the U.S. State Department under pro-LGBT President Joe Biden.

The advisory, issued on May 17 and still in effect while LGBT activists worldwide celebrate LGBT “pride,” warns Americans traveling abroad to “exercise increased caution” due to “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence” against people who identify as “LGBTQI+” and pro-LGBT events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to “exercise increased caution.”

It advises alertness in “locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons,” as well as use of the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for location-tailored updates on specific dangers.

The advisory offers no evidence for or examples of increased danger, but it fits with the Biden administration’s record of taking every opportunity to signal its backing of the LGBT movement. The administration has reopened the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoted gender ideology within the military (including “diversity” and drag events on military bases), held White House events to “affirm” so-called “transgender kids,” condemned state laws against underage “transitions” as “close to sinful,” promoted underage “transitions” (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” and tried to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms.

This month, Biden’s presidential reelection campaign launched a major advertising and outreach blitz focused on mobilizing LGBT support, called “Out for Biden-Harris” and framing the November election as a referendum on the Biden administration’s LGBT record.

Framing homosexual and gender-confused Americans as victims of an ever-expanding violence epidemic is a key element of the LGBT narrative, despite a steady rise in LGBT social standing, political power, and cultural influence over the past several years.

Activists make much of the fact that there were 26 “transgender” Americans who died by homicide last year, according to the far-left LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign (HRC). But none of the victims’ profiles establish transgender status as a motive for their killings; in fact, four were apparently murdered by sexual partners, one by a reckless driver, and one as part of a mass shooting in Chicago. In many cases, it is not established that the killer was even aware of the victim’s gender issues.

To put the number in perspective, the United States saw more than 19,000 overall murders in 2022, including 10,470 murders of blacks and 7,704 murders of whites, and in 2021 American Jews were the subjects of 321 hate-crime cases, followed by Sikhs at 214 cases.

