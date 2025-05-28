Biden admin knew COVID shot risks in early 2021 but kept silent for months: Senate report

The Biden administration was warned of cardiovascular dangers associated with the COVID vaccines in February 2021 yet kept in quiet until June, according to a Senate report.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Biden administration was aware of cardiovascular dangers associated with the COVID-19 vaccines as early as its second month in office yet delayed disclosing them for months, according to a report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The Daily Wire obtained a copy of the report, which uncovered a February 2021 email from Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) co-lead Lauri Markowitz, which reported that of the almost 1,000 post-vaccination deaths reported at the time, those with “known” causes were “often cardiovascular.”

The report further notes that Israel, which began vaccinating earlier than the United States, notified CDC officials that it found “large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people, following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.”

However, “[r]ather than provide the public and health care providers with immediate and transparent information regarding the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden administration waited until late June 2021 to announce changes to the labels for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines based on the ‘suggested increased risks’ of myocarditis and pericarditis,” the report finds. “Even though CDC and FDA officials were well aware of the risk of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden administration opted to withhold issuing a formal warning to the public for months about the safety concerns, jeopardizing the health of young Americans.”

“For a number of months, they were talking about these things. At some point in time, they actually internally said, ‘Is there a signal of myocarditis, a safety signal?’ And the answer was ‘Yes,’” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chair of the committee. “And yet, a couple of days later, they decided not to issue a warning on the Health Alert Network (HAN). Rather than provide informed consent, the federal health agencies, the Biden administration, covered it up. They downplayed the signals.”

Johnson added that the Biden administration stonewalled his committee, but the Trump administration is “beginning to produce records, pursuant to the chairman’s subpoena, that should have been provided years ago, without redactions, to Congress and the public.”

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,615 deaths, 220,701 hospitalizations, 22,531 heart attacks, and 29,150 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of April 25, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April 2024, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and offered several theories for a causal link.

READ: Japanese study finds ‘significant increases’ in cancer deaths after third mRNA COVID doses

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while only a miniscule percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

Last week, U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad co-authored a paper announcing new safety trials before future COVID-19 shot recommendations, but also that they anticipated continuing to recommend the shots for everyone older than 65 and for most children and adults with a wide range of “risk factors.”

This week, however, Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that they were withdrawing recommendations for healthy children or healthy pregnant women to receive the shot.

