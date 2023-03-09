Biden admin mocked after First Lady gives ‘International Women of Courage Award’ to a man

'The world has 3.9 billion women. On International Women's Day, the Biden Administration gave a man the women of courage award.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– When Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice launched the annual International Women of Courage Awards (IWOC) during the George W. Bush presidency, she likely didn’t envision handing out awards to men pretending to be women, but the Biden Administration has done just that during a recent White House ceremony.

The event was hosted Wednesday by First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As Alba Rueda, a transgender “woman,” i.e., a biological male, was called forward to receive one of the awards, both Biden and Blinken kissed him.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary and newly elected Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out the Biden Administration for giving a man an award for being a courageous “woman”: “It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is. https://t.co/BPJ1fHhl5u — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 8, 2023

“Nothing screams ‘International Women of Courage Award’ like a dude” tweeted Red State columnist Buzz Patterson.

Nothing screams “International Women of Courage Award” like a dude. https://t.co/Cj3mGR3haF — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 8, 2023

As the Argentinian man stepped forward to receive his award, he was introduced as a “transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred [from] sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina.”

“The world has 3.9 billion women. On International Women’s Day, the Biden Administration gave a man the women of courage award,” said Alliance Defending Freedom’s Emilie Kao.

“What message does this send to the women of the world?” she asked.

The world has 3.9 billion women. On #InternationalWomensDay The Biden Administration gave a man the women of courage award. What message does this send to the women of the world? #sexnotgender https://t.co/uJHCI3oRcy — Emilie Kao (@emilieADF) March 8, 2023

“If we really want to celebrate International Women’s Day, the most important thing to do is recognize that women exist and are biologically different from men,” wrote former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard.

“We as women are not an imaginary construct in someone’s mind,” she declared. “Unless we speak up about this obvious truth, women will be erased as an entire category of people.”

If we really want to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay, the most important thing to do is recognize that women exist and are biologically different from men. We as women are not an imaginary construct in someone’s mind. Unless we speak up about this obvious truth, women will be… https://t.co/flvFyWcT41 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 8, 2023

The U.S. State Department website explains that the annual honorees are “women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”

Yet under the Biden Administration the annual event has strayed from that purpose, choosing instead to virtue signal on behalf of those who seek to obliterate the timeless, immutable definitions of man and woman.

