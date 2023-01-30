Biden admin moves to eliminate abstinence requirement for homosexuals donating blood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s administration continues to work to promote the LGBT agenda, this time by relaxing the minimal restrictions on sexually active homosexual men donating blood.

The draft Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules would do away with the blanket three-month abstinence requirement for homosexual men to donate blood. President Barack Obama’s administration lifted a lifetime prohibition in 2014. President Donald Trump’s administration shortened the one-year prohibition to just three months.

“The time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men (MSM) and women who have sex with MSM would be eliminated,” the FDA announced on Friday. “Under this proposal, a prospective donor who does not report having new or multiple sexual partners, and anal sex in the past three months, may be eligible to donate, provided all other eligibility criteria are met.”

The agency announced it wanted to ensure “gender-inclusive, individual risk-based questions to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV,” were used.

Conservatives have criticized the relaxation of blood donation rules in past comments to LifeSiteNews.

“There has been no proof that people will be safe,” Gwen Landolt told LifeSiteNews in 2016 when Canada announced a relaxation of its prohibition from a five-year ban to a one-year waiting period. “It is going to cause a lot of confusion and a lot of problems with the public. Certainly it will undermine the credibility of the blood services. Who wants to give blood and who wants to take it when you’re so uncertain of the safety?”

“It is sad, yet instructive to see homosexual activists place their gay agenda above the blood safety interests of the American people,” Peter LaBarbera previously told LifeSiteNews, commenting on President Obama’s relaxation. “If just one person contracts HIV due to these more lax standards, that will be an outrageous and needless injustice.”

“It sounds to me like we’re talking about policy and civil rights rather than our primary duty, which is transfusion safety,” FDA panelist Dr. Susan Leitman said in 2014, in response to a request by leftist Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren to remove the lifetime ban.

