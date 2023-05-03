Biden admin offers $500K to promote ‘professional development’ of ‘transgender youth’ in Pakistan

The White House continues to find new ways to promote gender-fluid ideology at home and abroad.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A $500,000 Biden administration grant ostensibly to help teach English in Pakistan will support “professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth” as part of the White House’s broader push to promote LGBT dogma at home and abroad.

Fox News reports that the half-million-dollar U.S. State Department grant is geared toward preparing Pakistani youth to “better participate in the global community and prepare them for success in the workplace” via three main components: “(1) Professional Development for English Language Teachers from Non-Mainstream Institutions; (2) Professional Development for novice Pakistani English language teachers; and (3) Professional Development for Transgender Youth and for Afghan Teachers, Students, and Young Professionals Residing in Pakistan.”

Applicants can submit proposals “for a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $75,000 to implement: (1) intensive professional development courses for Pakistani transgender youth from the ages of 13-25, and (2) and intensive professional development courses for Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals residing in Pakistan,” by answering, “What is the most effective way to reach the greatest number of Pakistani transgender youth and Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals from diverse locations across Pakistan?”

“In this specific grant, the Department provides funding for English-language learning, an integral skill that helps unlock educational and employability opportunities, for marginalized communities, in this case transgender youth,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox, adding that the money will not be used for transition procedures.

The grant is part of President Joe Biden’s uncompromising support for the extremes of the gender-fluidity movement, from holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids” and condemning state laws against subjecting minors to surgical and chemical transition procedures as “close to sinful,” to promoting underage transitions, potentially at taxpayer expense, as a “best practice,” and requiring federally-funded educational institutions to let males into female athletic competitions.

Last month, the National Endowment for the Humanities under Biden awarded $350,000 to a three-year project at the University of Washington to translate the “Homosaurus,” an international LGBT lexicon full of sexual slang, into Spanish. It has also attempted to pressure foreign countries into milder stances on LGBT issues.

