Biden admin proposes washing machine standards with much less water in bid to confront ‘climate crisis’

'When you’re squeezing all you can out of the efficiency in terms of electricity use and water… you by definition either make the appliance worse or slower,' The Heritage Foundation’s Travis Fisher stated.

(WND News Center) — President Joe Biden has launched a new “green” battlefront against yet another home appliance.

The Washington Examiner noted that his administration earlier attacked natural gas stoves in homes as threats to the environment.

As recently as this week, the fight was “reignited,” according to the report, as two federal agencies confirmed they are considering regulations that would, in essence, ban them.

“Instead of working to lower food prices for families and lessening inflation, the Biden administration’s priority is to target as many as 40% of Americans and arbitrarily ban their gas stoves,” charged Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson. “Biden’s Department of Energy has weaponized the federal rulemaking process to push a radical Green New Deal agenda that is neither affordable for American families nor based in science.”

And now a report in the Washington Free Beacon documents the Biden campaign against washing machines.

The report explained, “When Cincinnati firefighter Ed Wallace bought a high efficiency Whirlpool washing machine, he came to regret the decision almost immediately. The machine used less water – not enough to clean Wallace’s work clothes – and his colleagues at the firehouse quickly took notice. ‘I walked past my guys and they say, ‘Dude, you stink!’ Wallace said. ‘I smelled myself, and yeah, that’s me stinking.’”

It’s because of Biden’s push for regulations that would set “standards” for washers that would limit the water used.

Because, of course, that’s needed to “confront the global climate crisis,” the report said.

“Those mandates would force manufacturers to reduce cleaning performance to ensure their machines comply, leading industry giants such as Whirlpool said in public comments on the rule. They’ll also make the appliances more expensive and laundry day a headache – each cycle will take longer, the detergent will cost more, and in the end, the clothes will be less clean, the manufacturers say,” the Free Beacon reported.

The report noted the “latest” attack, since Biden’s plans for gas stoves would “effectively ban half of all gas stoves on the U.S. market from being sold.”

And then there are those pending rules for refrigerators, coming as soon as 2027.

The Heritage Foundation’s Travis Fisher reacted.

“When you’re squeezing all you can out of the efficiency in terms of electricity use and water… you by definition either make the appliance worse or slower,” Fisher said. “Why are we so focused on the energy output, as opposed to if it’s helping me wash my clothes? That standard has kind of gone off the rails.”

One issue is that consumers, with machines that no longer adequately clean clothes, likely would choose to run them through twice, eliminating any “green” benefit.

And, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, the washing machine rules would hurt low-income households the most.

