Biden admin puts ‘progress pride flag’ front and center at the White House for ‘celebration’

‘Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world,’ Joe Biden said. ‘America is a nation of pride.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The far-left Biden administration displayed the garish so-called “Progress Pride Flag” outside the White House on Saturday, putting the far-left ideological banner in the center between two American flags.

On Saturday, the White House Twitter account posted several pictures of the ‘largest Pride celebration ever held at the White House,’ including images of the “progress pride” flag between two American flags.

Created in 2018, the “progress pride flag” features horizontal rainbow LGBT stripes and additional black, brown, pink, blue, and white chevron on the left side to represent “people of color” and individuals who identify as “transgender.”

“America has fallen,” reacted combat veteran and Turning Point USA contributor Graham Allen.

“Ignoring the atrocities done to children that this flag represents, it has to be the most hideous looking flag on the planet,” said Chris Eggertson, an activist better known as Billboard Chris, who works to push back against gender ideology being foisted upon children.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s Twitter account also posted a separate close-up photo of the leftist ideological flag declaring the U.S. “a nation of pride.”

“Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world,” the post read. “America is a nation of pride.”

Some conservative commentators have suggested that the placement of the flags appears to constitute a violation of U.S. flag code, which requires that the “flag of the United States of America” to “be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

“This is a disgrace,” wrote Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas. “Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism.”

However, since the flags are not displayed on staffs in this instance, it’s unclear if the rule applies. Some have also argued that, since another American flag on a flagpole unconnected to the “pride” display was flown atop the White House at a much higher level, any requirement for the U.S. flag to supersede other flags was satisfied.

Regardless, Catholic Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles remarked that the positioning of the “progress pride” flag in the center of the display actually captures the essence of leftism in America, which has effectively erased national patriotism and replaced it with an imperialist sexual ideology that has been exemplified by the “progress pride” flag and exported across the globe.

The “Pride” celebration at the White House comes as the Biden administration has made itself the most vehemently pro-LGBT and, specifically, pro-transgender presidential administration in U.S. history.

Just two days before hanging the “progress pride flag” outside the White House, the Biden administration outlined a slate of new pro-LGBT initiatives “in celebration of Pride Month,” including strategies to directly promote radical gender ideology for children and to encourage parents to “affirm” their child’s gender confusion, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

A Thursday briefing detailed actions to “protect LGBTQI+ communities from attacks on their rights and safety [sic],” in reference to legislation enacted in conservative states to protect children from being exposed to sexualized content and subjected to mutilating and dangerous transgender surgeries and drugs.

Action items named in the briefing include a nearly $2 million grant for programs to help “families to affirm and support their LGBTQI+ child,” as well as the appointment of a new Department of Education coordinator to combat so-called “book bans” by Republican lawmakers seeking to cull sexually explicit and inappropriate content from school classrooms and libraries.

The Biden administration also seeks to ensure that gender-confused children in the foster care system are “affirmed” rather than guided to accept their true biological identities.

During the Saturday ceremony honoring those who live aberrant sexual lifestyles, Biden, a self-professed Catholic who previously declared that Florida’s moves to ban mutilating transgender interventions for children was “close to sinful,” praised people who claim to be a gender other than their biological sex as “some of the most inspiring people I’ve ever known.”

