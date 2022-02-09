Biden admin raises terror threat alert over ‘election fraud,’ COVID ‘misinformation’

The DHS referred to 'malign foreign powers' which were amplifying 'false or misleading narratives in efforts to damage the United States.'

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – As the Biden administration joins in the effort to silence Joe Rogan for giving voice to views contrary to the government’s pandemic narrative, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is identifying the “proliferation of false or misleading narratives” as among the top terror threats.

In a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued Monday, the DHS warned of a heightened threat of terror due in part to “an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors.”

“These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unron est, which could potentially inspire acts of violence,” the alert said.

The agency warned of “[m]ass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation.”

The memo stated as an example, the “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19.”

“Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021,” DHS said.

“Malign foreign powers have and continue to amplify these false or misleading narratives in efforts to damage the United States.”

Last August, as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approached, a DHS bulletin warned of threats from foreign and domestic terrorists engaged in “grievance-based violence,” including “grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.”

In November, whistleblower documents indicated the FBI used its counterterrorism division to investigate and place “threat tags” on parents who confronted school boards, contradicting the sworn testimony of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The White House acknowledged it coordinated a Sept. 29 letter from the National School Boards Association to President Biden labeling parents as “domestic terrorists,” and urging the Justice Department to use federal tools, including the Patriot Act, to target parents.

The White House has recently stepped into the controversy over podcaster Joe Rogan’s interviews with prominent medical scientists Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough. Press secretary Jan Psaki declared that flagging “misinformation” contrary to the government’s narrative is not enough, and social media platforms must do more.

In an interview with MSNBC, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the “platforms still have not stepped up to do the right thing, and do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation.”

Late Tuesday, even former President Trump weighed in, by reacted to the DHS bulletin in a press statement.

“They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it!” he said.

The statement continued:

The Biden Administration now says ‘conspiracy theories’ about elections are the greatest threat to the homeland. Does the Department of Homeland Security include in its list of conspiracy theories the on tape irrefutable evidence of massive ‘Ballot Harvesting’ in the Swing States? Do they include more votes than voters, and the fact that in Georgia thousands of duplicate votes were scanned and voter fraud was committed with 100-0 falsified vote counts for Joe Biden? Do they include in Wisconsin more than twice the election margin voted without ever showing Voter ID, which is illegal, or the widespread fraud uncovered in nursing homes?” the former president wondered. Or how 23,344 mail-in ballots were counted, despite the person no longer living at that address in Arizona, and that there was over 100% turnout for mail-in ballots in precincts in Pima County. What about the many violations of the Constitution, and the millions poured into Swing States by the Facebook CEO to hijack our elections? The Biden Administration will do anything to keep the eye away from the massive irregularities and voter fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, even so ridiculously as going after its own citizens as ‘terrorists’ using DHS, which should instead be focusing on the Border, where millions of people, from places unknown, are pouring into our Country. They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it!

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

