Biden admin refuses to condemn pro-abortion protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to publicly denounce illegal protests at homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices.
During a June 13 press conference, Jean-Pierre dodged a question regarding the president’s view on protesting in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.
Reporter: “Does the president believe that there should be any type of protesters picketing outside of Judges’ homes?”
Jean-Pierre: “We have not weighed in on where people should or should not protest.” pic.twitter.com/rCo3er4jYW
“Does the president believe that there should be any type of protesters picketing outside of Judges’ homes?” a reporter asked.
“We have not weighed in on where people should or should not protest,” Jean-Pierre said before adding “We have said that all Americans have the right to peacefully protest whatever their point of view.”
“But that attempts at intimidation and violence are totally unacceptable and they need to be condemned at any time regardless of who does it,” she added, failing to directly condemn the protests.
Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, had said that the White House encouraged “peaceful protests” “outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position” and said that the Biden administration does not “have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.”
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.
Thank you!
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Since the leaking of the draft opinion which, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade, protestors have taken to illegally picketing in front of the homes of the justices.
On June 8, pro-abortion protestors gathered outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home just hours after an attempt on the justice’s life.
Federal law distinctly prohibits attempts to influence Supreme Court justices, including by protesting outside their personal residences.
Federal U.S. code 1507 prohibits all protests with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer … in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer.”
Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threats of violence committed by the pro-life side.
A prominent pro-abortion vandal group going by the name “Jane’s Revenge” has claimed responsibility for several attacks of vandalism and arson as part of its “night of rage” in protest of the potential outlawing of abortion. In addition to pregnancy centers, the group is openly attacking churches.