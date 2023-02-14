Biden admin rejects bipartisan call to identify Nigeria as a religious liberty offender

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration will not add Nigeria to the U.S. State Department’s watch list for offenders of religious liberty despite the urging of members of Congress from both parties.
LifeSiteNews previously reported that Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX) have cosponsored a resolution “calling on the Biden Administration to add Nigeria to the State Department’s annual list of countries that violate religious freedom — known as Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) — and appoint a Special Envoy to Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region to monitor and combat atrocities in the region,” in response to Secretary of State Antony Blinken omitting Nigeria as a CPC [Country of Particular Concern] in the Department’s 2021 and 2022 International Religious Freedom Reports.
The bipartisan resolution cites findings that “nonstate armed groups” conduct “attacks on houses of worship, religious ceremonies, and religious leaders, with Christian communities and their churches hit particularly hard,” to which “the Nigerian government has often failed to respond sufficiently,” and that Nigeria accounted for “‘5,014 Christians killed in 2022, nearly 90 percent of the total number of Christians killed worldwide . . . [and] almost 90 percent of kidnappings carried out against Christians in 2022.”
The FBI is planning to intensify its “assessment” and “mitigation” of “Radical Traditionalist Catholics” over the next 12 to 24 months according to an explosive document from a former agent turned whistleblower.
The bombshell 8-page memo was released by former FBI agent Kyle Serpahin on his website UncoveredDC Wednesday. The report, written by an FBI analyst in Richmond, Virginia, was published for internal agency use only on January 23, is titled, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.”
Seraphin describes the briefing as an “intelligence product” that, though not being exhaustive, can be used as an initial reference point for the agency to “prop up” future investigations on the subject. He says he obtained the document from an anonymous Baptist employee for the agency.
“This is the first FBI Richmond domain product to focus on the interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists in the Radical Traditional Catholic movement,” the document states. “A search of FBI databases indicates this is also the first FBI finished intelligence product to specifically address this environmental variable.”
Among the most controversial aspects of the memo is that it directly cites a defamatory study conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on the subject “Radical Traditional Catholicism.” The SPLC has long been rejected as a legitimate resource for the FBI, Seraphin says, but in this instance, it is being relied on as a primary source to justify its efforts. The memo also references three anti-Catholic smear articles (here, here, and here) published by leftwing websites Salon and The Atlantic to defend its monitoring.
The report alleges that its real motivation is a concern that “Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” possesses an “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, and white supremacy” outlook, and that this presents a threat to the US’s domestic well-being. The report further claims that adherents to RTC ideology “frequently share language and symbolism, such as crusader references or anti-Semitic discourses” online that pro-life white nationalists also support.
However, “[a]fter careful review, the Secretary has assessed that Nigeria does not meet the legal threshold for designation under the International Religious Freedom Act,” a Department official said in a statement, Catholic News Agency reports. “[T]he United States takes all incidents of violence seriously and raises them regularly in our conversations with Nigerian officials.”
“We continue to have concerns about the religious freedom situation in Nigeria, which is well documented in the annual IRF (International Religious Freedom) Report,” the official claimed. “We will continue to press the government to address these.”
Last December, Bishop Jude Arogundade of the southwestern Nigerian Diocese of Ondo lamented that “whenever the [U.S.] Democrats are in power they look away from the killings of Christians in Nigeria. It was very visible during Obama’s administration.” He vowed that “we will keep up the pressure to get the world’s attention. Those who have died will not die in vain.”
Speaking to CNA in response to Blinken’s rejection of the resolution, one of the measure’s sponsors, Rep. French Hill (R-AR) said, “I look forward to asking the State Department directly about this issue when they come to testify in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”