Biden admin reportedly pressuring FBI to target conservatives in bid to justify anti-MAGA rhetoric

‘If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns and they are mean at school board meetings, that’s probably a domestic terrorist,’ an unnamed agent said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration is pressuring FBI agents to “find” crimes that justify U.S. President Joe Biden’s characterization of conservatives as domestic terrorists, current and former members of the bureau told The Washington Times on Thursday.

The alleged pressure comes as Biden has ramped up his belligerent rhetoric against so-called “MAGA Republicans” ahead of the crucial 2022 midterm elections, effectively demonizing half the nation as threats to “the very foundations of our republic.”

“We are sort of the lapdogs as the actual agents doing these sorts of investigations, trying to find a crime to fit otherwise First Amendment-protected activities,” an agent who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Times, listing a series of attributes associated with conservatives that he said could garner FBI scrutiny.

“If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns and they are mean at school board meetings, that’s probably a domestic terrorist,” he said.

The agent also told the outlet that top FBI officials’ “demand for [w]hite supremacy … vastly outstrips the supply of [w]hite supremacy.”

“We have more people assigned to investigate [w]hite supremacists than we can actually find,” he said.

The FBI denied the allegations in a statement to the Times, asserting it does not target Americans based on their political affiliation.

“The FBI aggressively investigates threats posed by domestic violent extremists,” an FBI spokesperson told the outlet. “We do not investigate ideology, and we do not investigate particular cases based on the political views of the individuals involved. The FBI will continue to pursue threats or acts of violence, regardless of the underlying motivation or sociopolitical goal.”

However, the Biden administration’s FBI has drawn increased scrutiny from conservatives as reports suggest the administration is indeed viewing typical right-leaning viewpoints or activities as indications of domestic extremism.

Earlier this month, in a headline-grabbing speech compared by many conservatives to the fascistic addresses of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, Biden railed against so-called “MAGA Republicans,” who he said threatened to destroy the nation and upend its most cherished values.

In the divisive address, Biden said supporters of former president Donald Trump pose a threat “to the very soul of this country” as they allegedly “embrace anger,” “thrive on chaos,” and “live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

While the rhetoric from Democrats has increased in recent months, the blunt characterization of mainstream conservatives as domestic terror threats has been fairly common among Democrats since the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and ensuing highly-partisan January 6 Committee, which has been slammed by Trump as a “witch hunt.”

Last summer, the Biden administration highlighted so-called “misinformation,” “racism” and “conspiracy theories,” pejoratives frequently applied to mainstream conservative perspectives, in a statement declaring domestic terrorism “the most urgent terrorism threat” in the U.S.

The statement referred to an unclassified report from the Office of National Intelligence that cited “narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence,” among its chief concerns regarding the radicalization of “domestic violent extremists” (DVEs).

Meanwhile, whistleblowers who reached out to the office of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio have asserted the FBI has been “padding” its domestic terrorism cases to increase the perception of the alleged threat, The Daily Wire noted.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Rep. Jordan said his office “received accusations that FBI agents are bolstering the number of cases of DVEs to satisfy their superiors.”

“Given the narrative pushed by the Biden administration that domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country, revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous,” he said.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month hasn’t helped to bolster Americans’ confidence in the unbiased nature of the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency.

A Rasmussen poll released last month found that “a majority of Americans, 53%, view the FBI as ‘Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo’” after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

