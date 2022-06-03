Biden admin says COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months may arrive by June 21

'Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,' President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator said.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden White House said Thursday that children age six months to five years may be able to receive their first experimental mRNA COVID dose as soon as June 21.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha, according to a report by the Associated Press.

In the briefing, Jha informed the public that states can put in their orders for the “pediatric vaccines” on Friday, and if the Food and Drug Administration approves when it meets June 15 of giving youngsters the shots — as they are expected to do — the novel, abortion-tainted injections could be shipped off and in the arms of six-month-old babies less than a week later.

This is the second time Pfizer sought authorization for giving young children and infants their COVID injections. In February, their request was postponed after Pfizer said their two-dose regimen did not generate a strong enough immune response in their ongoing experimental trial involving children age 2-5.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, since the February postponing, Pfizer’s new application to the FDA is to seek approval for a three-dose regimen for the youngest group.

Vaccine manufacturer Moderna has also submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval for its own two-dose regimen. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s applications will be reviewed by the FDA at the June 15 meeting.

The push to vaccinate young children comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths after the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

In an October 2021 article for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who served in the Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration, called the push to vaccinate young children “dangerous” and “absolutely reckless.”

“The risk-benefit discussion for children with these Covid-19 injections is a very different one than that for adults,” Dr. Alexander said. “The fact is that this is a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). If we move forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, then we will present them with potentially catastrophic risk, including deaths in some.”

