Biden admin selects executive pushing Chinese investment as foreign policy advisor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team has added a BlackRock executive who supports heavy investments in China.
The U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board added Tom Donilon, a former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, to its roster on June 17.
Donilon chairs the Blackrock Investment Institute, which provides insights on investments. One investment BlackRock sells is a new mutual fund in China. BlackRock is closely tied to the World Economic Forum
“The firm listed U.S.-Chinese competition as a factor that could hurt its revenue and profit,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “BlackRock opened a mutual fund in China in September, making it the first American firm approved to sell financial products there.”
Donilon opposed tariffs on China during the Trump administration – and his commentary on the subject drew praise from the Chinese Communist Party’s China Daily website.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
The executive’s essay argued that the U.S. “should be investing in science, technology, education and infrastructure, and upgrading the country’s infrastructure and preparing it for the era of high-speed rail, electric vehicles, and self-driving cars,” according to China Daily’s paraphrase.
Donilon also argued that the U.S. should focus on “renewal” of the American economy without engaging too harshly with China.
The Free Beacon explained further some of the problems with Donilon’s appointment:
The Foreign Affairs Policy Board plays a crucial role at the State Department. The department says the board is “necessary to supplement the advice and support the Secretary gets from the Department” on a broad range of international issues. Its meetings are closed to the public due to “discussions on sensitive, and often classified, topics and materials.”
Tariffs are likely to be an area of focus for the board, as will the administration’s position on China’s human rights record and increased military activity in the Pacific and South China Sea. Blinken has accused Beijing of waging genocide against Muslims in western China. Other officials, including climate envoy John Kerry, have refused to confront Chinese leaders on the topic for fear of hurting cooperative efforts on climate change.
Biden has frequently called on the Donilon family to serve in his administration. Donilon’s wife, Catherine Russell, directs the personnel office for the Biden administration. Tom’s brother Mike is also an adviser to Biden.
Sarah Donilon, Tom’s daughter, works for the Biden administration’s National Security Council. She took the job after graduating in 2019 from Yale with a history degree.