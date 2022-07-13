Biden admin sets up Justice Department ‘task force’ to police, challenge pro-life laws

'The Justice Department is committed to protecting access to reproductive services,' Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced the launch of a “reproductive rights task force” to police states’ pro-life laws.

The DOJ task force will monitor states’ pro-life laws to prevent “overreach,” and consider legal challenges against additional protections for the unborn, including bans on abortion-inducing drugs and laws preventing women from traveling out of state to kill their unborn babies, The Washington Post reported.

“The Justice Department is committed to protecting access to reproductive services,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement, according to the Post.

From the same DOJ supposedly investigating attacks on pro-life centers across the nation: “Justice Dept. announces task force to fight overreach on abortion bans” https://t.co/6Sdn4elZKX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 12, 2022

The move to establish a task force for policing state’s pro-life laws comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which reversed 49 years of federal abortion precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

READ: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic ruling

In Dobbs, the Court ruled that Roe had been wrongly decided, and that there is no “constitutional right to abortion.” Instead, the Court decided to return the regulation of abortion to the states, rather than the federal government.

The Biden administration has been unequivocal in its denunciation of the Supreme Court’s monumental decision in Dobbs. U.S. President Joe Biden has characterized the Court as being “out of control,” and vowed to do “everything in my power” to secure abortion “rights” for women throughout the country.

RELATED: Biden endorses eliminating the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to protect and expand access to “medication abortion” and “convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations” to provide legal counsel for women seeking abortions and doctors committing abortions, LifeSiteNews reported.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, has lauded the task force, the Post reported.

According to Johnson, the DOJ task force represents “a meaningful step in providing a framework for enforcing federal protection for those helping patients navigate access to abortion, and we look forward to seeing its work quickly take shape.”

Since the decision, I’ve heard stories from people feeling the weight of losing their right to abortion. @TheJusticeDept‘s announcement is a timely + meaningful step toward protecting those helping patients navigate care. We look forward to seeing it quickly take shape. https://t.co/OvzuozXy35 — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) July 12, 2022

Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan pointed out that the prior to standing up a “task force” to police pro-life laws, the DOJ said it would investigate attacks on pro-life centers.

The DOJ has drawn fire from Republicans who say federal officials have failed to do enough to to respond to the violence against pro-life organizations and intimidation of pro-life Supreme Court justices by pro-abortion protesters.

Share











