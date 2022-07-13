message
message
News

Biden admin sets up Justice Department ‘task force’ to police, challenge pro-life laws

'The Justice Department is committed to protecting access to reproductive services,' Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.
Featured Image
U.S. President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ashley
Sadler
Ashley Sadler
Comments 
0

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced the launch of a “reproductive rights task force” to police states’ pro-life laws.

The DOJ task force will monitor states’ pro-life laws to prevent “overreach,” and consider legal challenges against additional protections for the unborn, including bans on abortion-inducing drugs and laws preventing women from traveling out of state to kill their unborn babies, The Washington Post reported.

“The Justice Department is committed to protecting access to reproductive services,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement, according to the Post.

The move to establish a task force for policing state’s pro-life laws comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which reversed 49 years of federal abortion precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

READ: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic ruling

In Dobbs, the Court ruled that Roe had been wrongly decided, and that there is no “constitutional right to abortion.” Instead, the Court decided to return the regulation of abortion to the states, rather than the federal government.

The Biden administration has been unequivocal in its denunciation of the Supreme Court’s monumental decision in Dobbs. U.S. President Joe Biden has characterized the Court as being “out of control,” and vowed to do “everything in my power” to secure abortion “rights” for women throughout the country.

RELATED: Biden endorses eliminating the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to protect and expand access to “medication abortion” and “convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations” to provide legal counsel for women seeking abortions and doctors committing abortions, LifeSiteNews reported.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, has lauded the task force, the Post reported.

According to Johnson, the DOJ task force represents “a meaningful step in providing a framework for enforcing federal protection for those helping patients navigate access to abortion, and we look forward to seeing its work quickly take shape.”

Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan pointed out that the prior to standing up a “task force” to police pro-life laws, the DOJ said it would investigate attacks on pro-life centers.

The DOJ has drawn fire from Republicans who say federal officials have failed to do enough to to respond to the violence against pro-life organizations and intimidation of pro-life Supreme Court justices by pro-abortion protesters.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...