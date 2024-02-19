Biden admin sues Tennessee for penalizing ‘transgender’ prostitutes who knowingly spread HIV

The lawsuit is being met with incredulity from conservatives on social media.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration is suing the state of Tennessee over a law that penalizes the willful spreading of HIV to sex partners without their knowledge under the guise of fighting “discrimination.”

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Tennessee over its Aggravated Prostitution law, under which “a person commits aggravated prostitution when, knowing that such person is infected with HIV, the person engages in sexual activity as a business or is an inmate in a house of prostitution or loiters in a public place for the purpose of being hired to engage in sexual activity.”

The ACLU contends that the law and the state’s lifetime sex offender registration requirement violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by penalizing the HIV-positive more harshly than those who do not have the disease, which is considered a protected disability.

On February 15, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it was suing Tennessee on the same grounds.

The law “elevates what would otherwise be misdemeanor conduct to a felony because the individual has HIV, regardless of any actual risk of harm” and categorizes “aggravated prostitution” as a “violent sexual offense” that requires “registration by those convicted on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, in most cases for life,” the press release noted as elements to which DOJ objects.

“The enforcement of state criminal laws that treat people differently based on HIV status alone and that are not based on actual risks of harm, discriminate against people living with HIV,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “People living with HIV should not be subjected to a different system of justice based on outdated science and misguided assumptions. This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s commitment to ensuring that people living with HIV are not targeted because of their disability.”

The case has sparked incredulity among conservatives, with Not the Bee’s Harris Rigby opining, “Imagine having any other deadly, chronic disease and thinking you have the right to give it to other people. This is the same government that called anti-maskers murderers, mocked our rights, and shuttered schools and churches over Covid!!”

At least now we know why Tennessee Prostitutes With AIDS United! made so many campaign contributions to Biden. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 16, 2024

This is not the first time the Biden administration has put woke ideology above public safety on issues pertaining to HIV/AIDS.

Last year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) further relaxed the rules for homosexuals to donate blood, recommending a new set of questions and conditions that would apply to all prospective donors regardless of sexual preference. Promotion of homosexuality and transgenderism through all facets of government has been among the top priorities of the Biden administration.

