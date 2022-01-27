Biden admin wants three COVID shots each for kids under age 4, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci also claimed the FDA is 'very scrupulous' in vetting new vaccines for safety.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration wants children younger than 4 to take no less than three COVID-19 shots, White House Covid czar Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

“Dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well, but it turned out the other group from 24 months to 4 years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci said during a White House press conference, the New York Post reports. “It looks like it will be a three-dose regimen. I don’t think we can predict when we will see it” approved.

“We need to be patient,” he continued. “That’s why the system works. The FDA [US Food & Drug Administration] is very scrupulous in their ability and in their effort to make sure that, before something gets approved for any age, and especially with children … that they will be safe, and that they will be effective.”

Just how scrupulous the FDA has been regarding the COVID vaccines remains in dispute. On October 29, it approved reduced doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to children between the ages of 5 and 11, a move that raised concerns thanks in large part to Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the FDA’s Vaccines & Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. He stated that “we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes.”

Data shows that children are at little-to-no risk from COVID-19. In the summer of 2021, a team of researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020,” and found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.” The lead researcher, Dr. Marty Makary, accused the CDC of basing its advocacy of school COVID vaccination on “flimsy data.”

Meanwhile, even experts otherwise friendly to the new shots — as acknowledged last July by the left-leaning publication Wired — argue that the potential for vaccine-related myocarditis among young males undermines the public health establishment’s persistent refrain that “the benefits of [COVID-19] vaccination far outweigh any harm.”

Fauci, a divisive public figure who approved the funding of research that may have led to COVID-19’s development, continues to be a vehement proponent of vaccine mandates for COVID.

