Biden admin warns Democrats: We’ll ‘beat the … out’ of anyone who goes against the official narrative

(LifeSiteNews) — A CNN White House correspondent said in a national newscast that Democrats have been warned that anyone “who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views” gets called by the Biden administration and they “beat the s— out” of them and say “stay on message.”

Friday’s stunning revelation from the network that has consistently served as both mouthpiece and defender for the extreme wokeism of the Democratic Party in general and President Joe Biden in particular further displayed the across-the-board chaos that has overtaken leftist forces in the U.S. after Biden’s disastrous presidential debate performance two weeks ago.

Subsequent gaffe-filled public appearances —where Biden has introduced Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky as “President Putin” and referred to Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” — have served to further reinforce the general public’s view that he is no longer fit to hold the highest office in the land.

Disclosure of the threat against Democrats came from CNN correspondent MJ Lee, who had been asked by colleague Jake Tapper about her previous reporting about many Democrats being furious with Biden advisers, who in turn were furious with them.

“What my colleagues and I have really reported on is there is a lot of anger and the blame that is being placed on the inner circle of advisers and family members around the president,” Lee said. “And what these people say is this really painstakingly choreographed and stage-managed daily operations at the White House around the president that is set up specifically designed to prevent the public from often seeing the president in these extended, unscripted settings.”

“And one thing that many of the folks that we spoke with … are so furious about is this idea that when people have gone to these inner circle of advisers around the president to express some of these concerns that they were not taken seriously or really brushed aside,” Lee continued.

“One top Democrat told me (that) everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views, they call everyone and they beat the s— out of them and say ‘stay on message,’” she explained.

Lee went on to tell Tapper that she disagrees with White House spokesman Andrew Bates’ assertion that Biden “has always said that it is fair for reporters to ask about his age.”

“The president has not always indicated that he believes those questions are fair,” she recounted, adding that she has “been on the receiving end of the president declining to acknowledge and dismiss when he has been questioned about polls showing that so many Americans do have questions about his age and his fitness.”

Commenting on the shocking admissions found in the CNN report, Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah observed, “Team Biden: saying the quiet part out loud.”

Team Biden: saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/42dCqxncmw — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 13, 2024

