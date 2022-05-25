News

Biden admin will force schools to let boys use girls’ bathrooms or lose federal lunch funding

USDA said that it will interpret Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination, to include so-called ‘gender identity’ and sexual preference.
Featured Image
Biden Secretary of Agriculture Tom VilsackSarah Silbiger/Getty Images

LifeSite
LifeSite
Comments 
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to update its rules for federal funding for school lunches, requiring schools to consider “gender identity” a protected class and let biological male students use women’s and girls’ restrooms. 

The new rules were announced earlier this month in a statement by the USDA saying that the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) will interpret Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of biological sex, to include so-called “gender identity” and sexual orientation. 

— Article continues below Petition —
PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools
  Show Petition Text
295 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1000!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.

At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.

And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.

This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.

SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children.

With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.

Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.

Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.

SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children.

76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. 

Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. 

A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”

Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. 

It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.

SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children

We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.

Thank you for signing the petition today.

More Information: 

Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews

Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews

Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews

**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**

  Hide Petition Text

Schools and other agencies will have to accept the USDA “non-discrimination” policies to receive FNS funding, according to the announcement.

According to the USDA, the decision to include “gender identity” and sexual orientation was made in light of President Joe Biden’s executive order on “discrimination” against homosexuals and gender-confused individuals. USDA also cites the Supreme Court’s Bostock vs. Clayton County decision, which ruled that the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects “gender identity” and sexual orientation in addition to biological sex in the workplace. 

Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, noted the USDA’s commitment to “rooting out discrimination in any form – including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.” 

“We hope that by standing firm against these inequities we will help bring about much-needed change.”

READ: State Farm backtracks after getting caught promoting LGBT books to 5-year-olds

Speaking to The Federalist, a spokesperson from the USDA said that religious organizations can request an exemption from the new rules, provided they provide “a written declaration to the Secretary of Agriculture identifying the provisions that conflict with a specific tenet of the religious organization.” 

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, also speaking to The Federalist, commented on the Biden administration’s extension of Bostock in a statement, saying “The Biden administration is grossly extending the Bostock holding where it does not belong. Like many of the Biden administration’s power grabs, this imposition transgresses areas of proper state and local authority.” 

The announcement was made before the Department of Education (DOE) said that it would delay new rules set to include “transgender students in Title IX protections. The rules, if imposed, would overturn protections on women’s sports. 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...