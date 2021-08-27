Biden White House and State Department blocking rescue of Christians from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden Administration’s State Department is reportedly blocking the rescue of Afghani Christian converts seeking to flee the now Taliban-run nation in order to escape an almost certain and unimaginably grotesque death.
With the August 31 deadline looming to get endangered people out of Afghanistan, conservative radio and TV commentator Glenn Beck quickly raised $30 million to charter planes to airlift Christians who have been all but abandoned to the Taliban if not condemned to death by the Biden Administration.
“The State Department has blocked us every step of the way,” Beck told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a Thursday night interview. “The State Department and the White House have been the biggest problem. Everyone else has been working together, putting aside differences and trying to get these people to safety.”
“The State Department and the White House have blocked us every single step of the way,” he reiterated.
Converted Christians marked not just for death, but to be burned alive
Before yesterday’s bombings at the Kabul Airport, Beck’s organization, the Nazarene Fund, had already put 5,100 refugees on planes out of Afghanistan.
Five hundred refugees —mostly Christian women and children— were waiting to board the next plane inside the airport’s safe zone when the bombings occurred. A military official ordered them to return to the other side of the gate, beyond the protected area of the airport.
“I have pictures of them pleading to get back through the gate,” said Beck. “I have pictures of blood and body parts and nothing but death in that same area.”
“Our mission is now changing greatly,” said Beck. “We have to send people into even greater danger to try to smuggle these Christians out, who are marked not just for death, but to be set on fire alive because they’re converted Christians.”
"No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." - Matthew 6:24
In the lead-up to their meeting in mid-June, we call on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to exclude Joe Biden and other “Catholic” politicians (like, Nancy Pelosi) from Holy Communion over their public, obstinate, and scandalous promotion of abortion.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the USCCB to act to stop the abuse of the reception of the Holy Eucharist by politicians who promote the murder of innocent pre-born babies.
We know that making a decision to exclude public figures from Holy Communion is not easy. But, sometimes, this is the only way to make them understand the error of their ways, and to preserve the Church from serious scandal.
Indeed, Canon Law (Canon 915) declares that those who persist in manifest, grave sin should not be admitted to Holy Communion.
Beyond that, at this point, public excommunication appears as the only suitable response for Biden's obstinate, public and grave sin of promoting abortion.
In doing so, we do not hold ourselves up as judges over Joe Biden's eternal soul, but we encourage the bishops to make known one of the consequences of public and obstinate support of abortion by our 'Catholic' politicians.
The fact is, in terms of the manifest, grave sin of abortion, Joe Biden is as bad as he said he would be before the election.
Therefore, it is cold comfort that the USCCB is only preparing to discuss this issue only now.
But even now, if the USCCB publicly excommunicate Biden for his pro-abortion stance (as well as other pro-abortion politicians), the Conference could reclaim some of the moral authority which they lost by their largely silent assent to Biden's candidacy.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, now.
Since Joe Biden was sworn-in on the 20th of January, he has wasted no time in signing orders and bills which facilitate the destruction of unborn human life.
- In one executive order, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting the federal government from spending taxpayer monies on abortion and the promotion of abortion.
- Biden also signed (instead of vetoing) the COVID relief bill, which, for the first time in 44 years, contained funding for abortions in America, using taxpayer dollars.
- Biden said that he wouldn't defend Hyde, and he hasn't.
And, if he and the Democratic Party get their way, a lot more of the same regarding abortion is on the way.
Strong action must be taken lest anyone, especially young people, be confused by the scandal of a "Catholic" in Biden's position aggressively promoting abortion, enabling the killing of innocent human beings.
American rank-and-file Catholics don't want any more compromise and equivocation from the Bishops Conference on this "pre-eminent" life-and-death issue.
We want clear action, not twenty more years of dithering and "dialoguing."
50 million babies have been lost to abortion in the U.S. since Roe!
So, we will NOT accept any more lives lost as a result of dithering and "dialoguing." [**Please see "Notes" below about how it has been reported that some senior U.S. clerics are trying to prevent this discussion from even taking place.]
And, we will especially NOT accept one life lost to abortion by politicians who claim the Catholic Faith, but who promote grave evil. God forbid!
With all due respect to these bishops, they diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by not imposing public canonical penalties on a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
The bishops are now at a crossroads and must choose either God or mammon.
We call on them to choose God and choose Life!
And we also continue to encourage those brave, true and good bishops who have done well to warn Amercian Catholics about the perils to the unborn and the Faith resulting from Biden's promotion of abortion!
SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Biden: I support abortion ‘under any circumstance’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/joe-biden-i-support-abortion-under-any-circumstance
Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-administration-unleashed-by
‘Catholic’ Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-biden-marks-roe-v-wade-anniversary-with-pledge-to-make-abortion-available-for-everyone
BREAKING: DC archbishop affirms he will give Holy Communion to pro-abortion Joe Biden - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-dc-archbishop-affirms-he-will-give-holy-communion-to-pro-abortion-joe-biden
Vatican puts brakes on US bishops confronting problem of pro-abortion Biden receiving Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-puts-brakes-on-us-bishops-confronting-problem-of-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-holy-communion
Abp. Aquila backs call for pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden to be denied Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-aquila-backs-call-for-pro-abortion-catholic-joe-biden-to-be-denied-holy-communion
Cardinal Burke floats ‘excommunication’ for Biden over his ‘aggressive’ abortion promotion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-floats-excommunication-for-biden-over-his-aggressive-promotion-of-abortion
Biden’s HHS is lying about Title X to push abortion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bidens-hhs-is-lying-about-title-x-to-push-abortion
List of US bishops for and against denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Biden, Pelosi - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/list-of-us-bishops-for-and-against-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-biden-pelosi
Notes about USCCB's June Meeting:
For nearly twenty years, the US bishops have been dithering about whether or not to excommunicate pro-abortion politicians by formally withholding Holy Communion from them.
Their indecision on this gravely scandalous matter is a scandal in itself, but one of the biggest obstacles has been internal opposition from senior U.S. bishops.
And, although the faces have changed in the last 20 years, their morally-and-intellectually-challenged arguments against excommunication have not changed.
Liberal bishops of the USCCB say that excommunicating Biden (for example) would divide the Church, divide the bishops, and would politicize the reception of Holy Communion.
Indeed, in the name of “unity,” it is reported that some senior U.S. clerics, including Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Cardinal Wilton Gregory (Washington, DC) and Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), have been working overtime to prevent any substantial discussion of so-called “Eucharist coherence” (that is, what qualifies as worthy reception of Holy Communion).
It is also reported that at least 57 other American bishops allegedly joined these Cardinals in a recent letter to the Head of the Bishops Conference, Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, to try to pressure him to drop the planned discussion at the full meeting of bishops in June.
And now, even the Vatican is getting involved, with the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith suggesting that even more “dialogue” is needed.
These same clerics may mistakenly believe that any attempt to suppress the objective connection between a politician’s promotion of abortion and his unworthy reception of Holy Communion will fool anyone.
But, it will not.
Rank-and-file Catholics are not stupid and can smell compromise a mile away, and we’ve had enough.
With all due respect to the Cardinal, bishops, and the Vatican…those who fail to act diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by “dialoguing” with a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging the bishops Conference to take action at their June meeting to exclude pro-abortion Joe Biden and other abortion-promoting “Catholic” politicians from Holy Communion.
***Photo Credit: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews
Muslim countries more compassionate toward Christians than the Biden Administration
“Islamic countries, Muslim countries, are more eager to accept Christians from Afghanistan than our State Department,” noted Carlson.
Other Middle Eastern countries “have more compassion for these Christians than our American Government,” said Beck. “It is insulting, embarrassing, and wrong.”
The U.S. government has chosen not to designate Christians or other religious minorities as priorities for evacuation, according to a statement from the U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan, U.S. federal government commission that monitors the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad.
Cleaning up President Biden’s mess
Beck said that the State Department has also shut down his efforts to persuade other nations to receive the Afghani Christian refugees.
In a recorded phone conversation with Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) shared via Twitter, Beck recounted how the State Department closed the door on the possibility of sending evacuees to Macedonia.
I’ve heard reports that OUR State Department told Macedonia to stop taking Afghan refugees. @SenTomCotton tells me he’s heard similar reports. If our govt won’t save these people, WE WILL. But the State Dept. must stop standing in the way. pic.twitter.com/gYzYBzR8N4
— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 26, 2021
“We had been looking for places where we can fly people in just to hold them, and Macedonia was one of them,” said Beck. “The Ambassador of Macedonia was called by the State Department and told not to take any of these people. What the hell?”
“I’ve heard similar reports,” said Sen. Cotton. “I know that our people on the ground inside the airport, both the Department of Defense and intelligence agents and our State Department officials are trying to move heaven and Earth to get people into the airport and out of the country, but the senior leadership at the State Department is a different kettle of fish.”
“I heard a story just this morning that we weren’t even allowing British nationals to get inside the airport with their Afghan partners and fly to Great Britain at private expense,” continued Cotton. “This wouldn’t even have an impact on the American government or taxpayer.”
“I’m very disturbed by these reports,” said Cotton. “At a minimum, we should be allowing countries that are willing to accept Afghans or willing to send chartered [aircraft] into Kabul to clean up some of President Biden’s mess.”
Before Thursday’s airport bombings, EWTN’s Katie Yoder tweeted a quote from the Hudson Institute’s Nina Shea:
“Afghan Christians ‘are not being allowed to board USG (U.S. government) flights in Kabul. I’m advising them to try to board Glenn Beck’s flights instead’”
Afghan Christians “are not being allowed to board USG (U.S. government) flights in Kabul. I’m advising them to try to board @glennbeck‘s flights instead.”
~@HudsonInstitute‘s Nina Shea https://t.co/r3zm9CevOJ
— Katie Yoder (@k_yoder) August 26, 2021