Biden administration orders half million more doses of monkeypox vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration announced on Friday that it had ordered an additional 500,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to add to the 372,000 already purchased by federal officials.
“As of Friday, the U.S. had identified 45 cases in 15 states and the District of Columbia,” the Associated Press reported. “More than 1,300 cases have been found in about 30 other countries outside the areas of Africa where the virus is endemic.”
The disease is primarily spread through close contact, often between homosexual men although the AP downplayed that risk in its reporting.
“Last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States,” the AP reported. “Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally. Most were men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get monkeypox.”
The new fear of monkeypox has raised questions about what public health officials knew about the disease before it became public. For example, on April 21 Canadian health officials ordered 500,000 doses of a smallpox vaccine, which reportedly can be used against monkeypox. However, the first monkeypox cases were not announced until May 13.
Attorney Michael Senger wrote an article for the Brownstone Institute in which he noted that the “world’s first-ever global outbreak of Monkeypox” is occurring “just one year after an international biosecurity conference in Munich held a simulation of a ‘global pandemic involving an unusual strain of Monkeypox’ beginning in mid-May 2022.”
“The global Monkeypox outbreak — occurring on the exact timeline predicted by a biosecurity simulation of a global Monkeypox outbreak a year prior — bears a striking resemblance to the outbreak of COVID-19 just months after Event 201, a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic almost exactly like COVID-19,” Senger wrote.
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
Meanwhile, a historian of infectious diseases says that homosexual men like himself need to be warned about the risk of monkeypox.
“I worry that public-health leaders are not doing enough to directly alert men who have sex with men about monkeypox,” Professor Jim Downs at Gettysburg College wrote on May 28. “Gay men are not the only people at risk, but they do need to know that, right now, the condition appears to be spreading most actively within their community.”
He argued in The Atlantic, a left-leaning magazine, that “public-health agencies should also press gay social-media apps and other online platforms to tell their users that men who have sex with men have been disproportionately infected by the virus.”
“[M[onkeypox doesn’t require sexual contact but is prone to spread in situations where people with exposed skin are together in close quarters,” he wrote.