Biden administration spending $1.5 million to promote transgender ideology in prisons

‘Biden is purposefully flushing your tax dollars down the drain,’ Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration is using taxpayer dollars to fund so-called “transgender programming” in federal prisons, government documents show.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), headed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, made the deal with The Change Companies in Carson City, Nevada on July 1, 2021.

According to a contract summary on the U.S. government’s official website for tracking spending data, the DOJ agreed to a $1.5 million program to implement “transgender programming” “across all federal prisons,” The Epoch Times reported.

The DOJ’s Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said in a statement that the program will provide “techniques to seek support for mental health concerns and skills to advocate for physical, emotional, and sexual health and safety.”

Details regarding the curriculum are reportedly set to be finalized September 30.

Programming meant to push the transgender agenda in U.S. prisons should not be paid for by taxpayers. https://t.co/9J6obmKrPb — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 5, 2022

RELATED: Democrat states disregard inmate rape reports, push for more transgender males in women’s prisons

The BOP said in its statement that it “recognizes the importance of appropriate gender-affirming management and treatment of transgender individuals in its custody.”

“By entering into a contract with The Change Companies, the BOP is able to expand program offerings for transgender inmates,” the bureau said, adding that the money will help prisoners manage “identity concerns.”

Resources provided via the $1.5 million contract will include “full curricula and facilitator’s guides, the use of instructional workbooks, and videos.”

“The BOP maintains procurement integrity and compliance with laws and federal regulations when procuring contracts of goods and services,” the statement continued, characterizing the $1.5 million price tag as “compliant with federal law and regulations to include fair pricing of the award.”

RELATED: Female prisoner sues prison, says ‘trans’ male inmate raped her

Fox News Digital reported that the agency directed the outlet to review the BOP’s “Transgender Offender Manual,” which describes transgender surgery as the “final stage in the transition process and is generally considered only after one year of clear conduct and compliance with mental health, medical, and programming services at the gender-affirming facility.”

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blasted the decision to use taxpayer money to finance transgender ideology in prisons, saying “Biden is purposefully flushing your tax dollars down the drain.”

The Justice Department is paying $1.5 million to develop transgender specific programs in federal prisons. Biden is purposefully flushing your tax dollars down the drain. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 6, 2022

The Biden administration has routinely bowed to the demands of the transgender idealogues in the Democrat Party and set itself up to be the most LGBT-friendly administration in U.S. history.

The self-professed Catholic president has unequivocally promoted the radical LGBT agenda, and repeatedly expressed opposition to state laws that ban LGBT content in school curricula or bar males from using females’ bathrooms and locker rooms or competing in female sports.

RELATED: Biden slams bills protecting children, female athletes from transgender ideology

Biden has also expressed his adherence to transgender ideology in his agency appointments. Last year, he said almost 14% of his 1,500 agency appointees identified as LGBT.

Among the more prominent LGBT appointees are U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Richard (Rachel) Levine, a man who says he is a woman.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is also a lesbian who is “married” to a woman.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration officially on-boarded Sam Brinton, an LGBT activist with a self-professed “puppy play” fetish, as the U.S. Department of Energy’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition.

Share











