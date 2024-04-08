Biden administration still hasn’t set trial date for man who planned to kill Kavanaugh 2 years ago

Some speculate the Department of Justice may be waiting for public interest to die down before announcing a plea deal.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Legal experts are questioning why the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden administration appears to be slow-walking the prosecution of a man who intended to murder U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite the straightforward facts of the case.

In June 2022, 26-year-old California man Nicholas John Roske was indicted for attempted murder after allegedly taking a “firearm, two magazines loaded with 10 rounds each of 9mm ammunition; 17 rounds of ammunition contained in a plastic bag, a black speed loader,” and more to Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, but before going through with attempt calling 911 to report his suicidal thoughts, possession of a firearm, and intention to “to kill a specific United States Supreme Court Justice.”

Roske, who may be gender-confused according to his social media postings, was swiftly arrested without incident outside Kavanaugh’s home, after which he reportedly confessed to police “that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”

Kavanaugh was one of five Republican-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022’s Dobbs majority opinion, a draft of which had leaked the month before, sparking dozens of acts of violence and threatening protests from pro-abortion activists. But despite months of investigation, the marshal of the Supreme Court, U.S. Army attorney Col. Gail Curley, announced in January 2023 that the culprit behind the leak could not be identified.

Now, the Washington Free Beacon reported that, one year and nine months after Roske’s indictment, his case still lacks either a trial date or a plea agreement, and his last court appearance was in October 2022. Further, neither prosecutors nor Roske’s attorneys agreed to comment on the status of the case.

“It’s noteworthy that after nearly two years there is still no trial date or plea agreement in this case,” said Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at The Lawfare Project. “While pretrial motions would resolve questions about the admissibility of some of the evidence, including statements made by Roske, there is no underlying procedural reason why it would take this long to get to trial.”

He speculated that, because the case “involves issues that are still very much at the forefront of political and social debate,” the feds may be hoping to “let public interest simmer down before a plea agreement is quietly announced,’ given that any such deal “would likely receive significant scrutiny and criticism.”

“I would think that if they have solid evidence and they can prove the intent, then there’s very little reason for the government to offer very much at all, because this is a slow plea,” added Charles “Cully” Stimson, a former federal judge, prosecutor, and Bush administration Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Detainee Affairs. “Slow plea is a term in the trial lawyer world for, ‘It’s a slam dunk for the government but the defendant wants his day in court and so they’re going to go through the motions of a trial.’”

Pro-abortion violence is part of a broader trend of anti-Christian threats and violence across America, which has risen by 800% according to the Family Research Council.

President Joe Biden’s “indifference abroad to the fundamental freedom of religion is rivaled only by the increasing antagonism toward the moral absolutes taught by Bible-believing churches here in the U.S.,” says FRC president Tony Perkins, who contends that the White House’s whole-of-government opposition to biblical morality was “fomenting this environment of hostility toward churches.”

