Biden administration supports global plan for graphic LGBT sex-ed

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (C-Fam) — The U.S. government under Joe Biden supports “comprehensive sexuality education” in UN policy once again. This controversial UN approach to sex-education includes teaching grade-school children that homosexuality and transgenderism are healthy, and that masturbation is positive.

U.S. diplomats expressed strong support for “comprehensive sexuality education” in negotiations for an agreement on women’s issues to be adopted by the UN Commission on the Status of Women on March 23, according to insiders familiar with the negotiations.

Under the Trump administration the U.S. government had backed off promoting this controversial term. In a turnaround from only a few weeks ago, U.S. diplomats are now following the lead of the European Union and insisting that this term makes it into the agreement of the commission.

The insistence of European delegations and the Obama administration to include “comprehensive sexuality education” in UN agreements is responsible for derailing negotiations over past UN agreements. Countries who lean conservative on social issues oppose the term for fear of endorsing highly controversial sex education curricula promoted by international agencies.

The UN agency for education (UNESCO), alongside other UN agencies, released a UN-system-wide curriculum guide on “comprehensive sexuality education” in 2018. The guide endorsed by UNICEF, UN Women, UNFPA and the WHO is now used across the UN system and includes highly controversial content.

The UN agency guidelines propose teaching children as young as five that people show love and care for others “sometimes through sexual behaviors” and “the difference between biological sex and gender.” In the same age-range, the guidelines suggest pushing children to identify “trusted adults” other than their parents to “help them understand themselves, their feelings and their bodies.”

The guidelines aggressively promote social acceptance of homosexuality and transgenderism from a young age, including teaching five-year-old children that their gender does not necessarily correspond to their biological sex and that “there are many different kinds of families.”

The UN agencies even recommend telling nine-year-olds that masturbation is normal and “does not cause physical or emotional harm but should be done in private.”

According to the curriculum teenagers as young as twelve should also be taught how to access contraception, abortion, and reproductive health “without significant barriers, regardless of ability, marital status, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.” The UN guidelines do not mention any role for parental oversight or involvement in these decisions.

The UN system guide also maintains that teenagers should be taught that “everyone, including people living with HIV, have the right to express sexual feelings and love for others” and, at the same time, that individuals who test positive for HIV/AIDS should “not be required to disclose their HIV status.”

The UN guidelines recommend making comprehensive sexuality education mandatory in schools even though the evidence of its efficacy is mixed.

A section on the data flaws and limitations within the guidelines, warns that less than half of sexuality education programs show any positive results in delayed sexual debut, fidelity, and correct use of condoms and that no studies “examined programmes for gay, lesbian or other young people engaging in same-sex sexual behavior.”

To implement the guidelines, UNESCO officials recommend an even more progressive curriculum prepared by global abortion groups Population Council and International Planned Parenthood Federation.

When implemented at the national level “comprehensive sexuality education” curricula are sometimes called with other names, including family health education, life-skills education, sexual and reproductive health education.

Published with permission from C-Fam.