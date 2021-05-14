Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

SEATTLE, Washington, May 14, 2021 (Operation Rescue) – When the Biden Administration allowed for abortion-inducing drugs to be distributed by mail last month, it opened Pandora’s Box, of sorts, which is likely result a vast expansion of chemical abortions in the U.S. Now, at least one abortion business is taking full advantage of this dangerous policy change.

“In 2019, I warned that the mail distribution of abortion drugs was the wave of the future,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “Now, with that genie out of the bottle, it will be very difficult to get it back in.”

Newman referenced two exposés published by Operation Rescue on January 16, 2019, and May 29, 2019, that discussed the profit potential and depopulation motive behind the mail distribution of abortion pills stratagem.

With the exception of an experimental program started in 2016, which is operated by Planned Parenthood and funded by organizations that support global depopulation, allowing abortion drugs to be shipped through the mail had been prohibited in the U.S.

All that changed with the advent of the China Virus. In July 2020, abortion proponents convinced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to temporarily allow telemedicine abortion programs to distribute abortion drugs by mail citing the alleged dangers of in-person office visits during the China Virus pandemic.

Almost immediately a few Internet businesses popped up to take advantage of the new opportunity. These businesses, including Minnesota’s Just the Pill and California’s Choix, did not need a brick-and-mortar facility to profit from dispensing abortion pills through the mail. They used website contact forms and video conferencing in lieu of office visits. Once approved, the abortion pills soon arrived in their client’s mailboxes.

The abortion-pill-by-mail scheme suffered a setback in January 2021, when the U.S. Supreme Court sided 6-3 with the Trump Administration in a case that restored the FDA rule requiring in-person pickup of abortion-inducing drugs.

But on April 12, 2021, the Biden Administration exercised its enforcement discretion and lifted the regulation once again, citing the dubious excuse that mail distribution of abortion drugs kept women and abortion clinic workers safe from the China Virus.

‘Abortion by mail on a massive scale’

At least one business had long prepared for that day. In fact, evidence suggests that the business owner was alerted well ahead of time regarding the new administration’s plans to lift the FDA regulation once again and was staged to open immediately after the announcement.

On April 13, just hours after the FDA announced that the regulation was suspended, Marie Claire published a pre-written article announcing that a business called “Abortion on Demand” was proudly open and boasting of being the nation’s first business to offer “Abortion by mail on a massive scale.”

The abortionist who operates Abortion on Demand (AOD) is Jamie Michele Phifer of Seattle, Washington. Phifer anticipated for some time that the FDA would eventually relax regulations for abortion pills and carefully planned her jump into the telemedicine business of mail distribution.

Despite the preparation, Phifer’s business model appears shady. The registered address for her trademarked Abortion on Demand is a UPS Store. On her website, there is not so much as a phone number to call. Communications are done via a web e-mail form. Full payment is demanded up front when an appointment is scheduled. The billing shows up on credit cards as IGH PLLC, which is the LLC under which Phifer operates Abortion On Demand.

Phifer is familiar with how telemedicine works. Her day job is with a company called, 98point6, which provides telemedicine services through a smart phone app. Her employer likely required her to get licensed in states in which the company operated in accordance with federal law. That placed her in a unique position to easily transition into a nationwide abortion pill distribution hub.

In fact, Operation Rescue has documented that Phifer holds active medical licenses in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Wisconsin is the only state where she is not currently licensed.

But that does not mean she can mail abortion pills to every state.

Mutliple state laws prevent total expansion

Thankfully, 19 states have laws on the books that currently require a patient to make an in-person visit to a physician or clinician to obtain abortion drugs. Those laws were enacted as early as 2011 to ban webcam abortions after Operation Rescue published an exposé that alerted the nation to Planned Parenthood’s experimental scheme to use videoconferencing in the place of an in-person visit with a licensed physician.

Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Ohio passed a similar law earlier this year, but it is currently blocked under a court injunction as a legal challenge to it proceeds.

According to AOD’s website, the business is currently distributing abortion pills to women in 20 states and the District of Columbia, with plans to add seven more states soon.

Undercutting the competition

Without having the expenses of operating a brick-and-mortar facility, businesses like Phifer’s can offer abortion drugs at a vastly reduced price.

AOD charges $239 for the deadly Mifepristone/Misoprostol drug combination. That is 60 percent lower than the national average of $598 for a chemical abortion done at an abortion facility in 2020.

Some other businesses that distribute abortion drugs by mail charge even less – one going as low as $199 for women in New York and Washington.

“Selling abortion pills at such a bargain basement rate is sure to increase the number of women who will abort their babies through chemical means and will expose more women to risks that can be life-threatening,” said Newman. “This is a lose-lose proposition for women, their babies, and for our entire society, which will be diminished by the loss of innocent life.”

Safer than Tylenol?

Phifer downplays the risks of chemical abortions that prompted 19 states to mandate in-person office visits.

In the Marie Claire article, she revealed her radical position on chemical abortions, saying, “I frankly think medication abortion should be over the counter — it’s actually safer than Tylenol. We have more Tylenol overdoses and complications in the U.S. than we do major issues with medication abortion.”

Recently, there have been numerous attempts to gaslight the public on the safety – or lack thereof – of abortion pills, and Phifer’s comparison is one of them.

Tylenol is an over-the-counter analgesic that can be purchased in volume, lending itself to overdose or misuse. However, abortion pills, which are comprised of two drugs, Mifepristone and Misoprostol, are dispensed in a way that would make overdoses nearly impossible.

While complications from Tylenol are well documented, the true number of women who experience serious complications to medication abortions remains unknown due to a lack of reporting requirements in many states and the propensity of abortion businesses to under-report in states where reporting of complications is required.

Even the Guttmacher Institute, a leading abortion promoter, admits that abortion pills only work in about 95 percent of cases. That means at least five percent of women who take the Mifepristone/Misoprostol drug combo to end their pregnancies must undergo surgical intervention to complete the abortion process or suffer risk of serious infection. The complication rate is even higher when other known complications are factored in.

Should complications happen to women who obtain abortion drugs by mail, they must find their own ways of getting help, because they will not be able to return to the prescribing abortionist for care. This adds a layer of risk for the over five percent of women who will suffer complications.

Should abortion pills be available over the counter, as Phifer recommends, that would pose a serious health hazard to women who would be free to dangerously ignore the recommended gestational limits on their use.

Already, there have been numerous news reports of pregnant women being slipped abortion drugs against their will by men who want them to abort their babies. Women have also been forced to take abortion drugs by traffickers and abusers. If abortion pills are ever made available over the counter, those crimes against women can only be expected to proliferate.

Promise to expand the killing

“Biden and Harris promised they would expand abortion, and this is one of the many ways they are doing it. There is little concern for the health and safety of women. We know from our years of experience documenting abortion abuses that no matter what the Abortion Cartel claims, abortion is not safe for women and it always takes the lives of innocent children,” said Newman.

Newman notes that there is another sinister motive for this unprecedented expansion of abortion.

“Smaller populations are easier to control than large ones, so there is an incentive for the globalists, socialists, and communists who are now running our country to encourage as many abortions as possible,” said Newman. “This well-documented depopulation agenda will not only weaken our families and our communities, but it will also weaken America as a nation. We must all make it a high priority to stand against these abortion expansion policies – while we still can.”

Published with permission from Operation Rescue.