Biden administration violates rule-making process to force citizens to pay for abortions

(LifeSiteNews) – The White House has subverted the rule-making process to ignore the Affordable Care Act’s (Obamacare) prohibition on citizens directly paying for abortion coverage through their health insurance plans.
The Federalist has reviewed a leaked document that shows President Joe Biden’s administration has circulated a final draft of a rule that will allow health insurance companies to charge everyone a premium that subsidizes abortion coverage. It will effectively rescind President Trump’s Exchange Program Integrity Rule.
“Less than two weeks after an already abbreviated period of time for the public to review and comment on the proposed regulatory change,” Mollie Hemingway wrote on September 16, “Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services circulated a draft final rule that violates the clear language of Obamacare in order to benefit Planned Parenthood and other corporate abortion interests.”
“The leaked document, dated August 10 and more than 300 pages long, was then sent to the Office of Management and Budget for final approval, according to multiple sources familiar with the federal rule making process,” The Federalist reported. “OMB posted confirmation of receipt August 19, a mere 50 days after the major rule change was first proposed to the public.”
Former officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) weighed in on the administration’s trickery.
“Are you paying for abortion insurance? Planned Parenthood and HHS want to make sure you never find out. Great reporting on HHS malfeasance,” tweeted Roger Severino, former Director of the Office of Civil Rights at HHS.
The Federalist spoke to a former insurance official with HHS who explained some of the problems.
PETITION UPDATE (9/3/21) -
Following the US Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas' Heartbeat Law to go into effect, Joe Biden made the announcement that he would initiate a "whole-of-government" response against the new pro-life statute which could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
This is yet another, outright confirmation of Biden's openly pro-abortion policies, policies which have the main objective of ensuring that women will continue to be able to kill their own children without impediment.
This anti-life, anti-Catholic stance needs to be urgently addressed and condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
For the good of the Church, for the good of pre-born babies, for the good of the faithful, and, indeed, for his own good, Joe Biden needs to be publicly rebuked by the bishops and excommunicated until such time as he repents from his pro-abortion policies.
Please continue to SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
Thank you!
_____________________________________________________________________________
"No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." - Matthew 6:24
In the lead-up to their meeting in mid-June, we call on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to exclude Joe Biden and other “Catholic” politicians (like, Nancy Pelosi) from Holy Communion over their public, obstinate, and scandalous promotion of abortion.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the USCCB to act to stop the abuse of the reception of the Holy Eucharist by politicians who promote the murder of innocent pre-born babies.
We know that making a decision to exclude public figures from Holy Communion is not easy. But, sometimes, this is the only way to make them understand the error of their ways, and to preserve the Church from serious scandal.
Indeed, Canon Law (Canon 915) declares that those who persist in manifest, grave sin should not be admitted to Holy Communion.
Beyond that, at this point, public excommunication appears as the only suitable response for Biden's obstinate, public and grave sin of promoting abortion.
In doing so, we do not hold ourselves up as judges over Joe Biden's eternal soul, but we encourage the bishops to make known one of the consequences of public and obstinate support of abortion by our 'Catholic' politicians.
The fact is, in terms of the manifest, grave sin of abortion, Joe Biden is as bad as he said he would be before the election.
Therefore, it is cold comfort that the USCCB is only preparing to discuss this issue only now.
But even now, if the USCCB publicly excommunicate Biden for his pro-abortion stance (as well as other pro-abortion politicians), the Conference could reclaim some of the moral authority which they lost by their largely silent assent to Biden's candidacy.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, now.
Since Joe Biden was sworn-in on the 20th of January, he has wasted no time in signing orders and bills which facilitate the destruction of unborn human life.
- In one executive order, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting the federal government from spending taxpayer monies on abortion and the promotion of abortion.
- Biden also signed (instead of vetoing) the COVID relief bill, which, for the first time in 44 years, contained funding for abortions in America, using taxpayer dollars.
- Biden said that he wouldn't defend Hyde, and he hasn't.
And, if he and the Democratic Party get their way, a lot more of the same regarding abortion is on the way.
Strong action must be taken lest anyone, especially young people, be confused by the scandal of a "Catholic" in Biden's position aggressively promoting abortion, enabling the killing of innocent human beings.
American rank-and-file Catholics don't want any more compromise and equivocation from the Bishops Conference on this "pre-eminent" life-and-death issue.
We want clear action, not twenty more years of dithering and "dialoguing."
50 million babies have been lost to abortion in the U.S. since Roe!
So, we will NOT accept any more lives lost as a result of dithering and "dialoguing." [**Please see "Notes" below about how it has been reported that some senior U.S. clerics are trying to prevent this discussion from even taking place.]
And, we will especially NOT accept one life lost to abortion by politicians who claim the Catholic Faith, but who promote grave evil. God forbid!
With all due respect to these bishops, they diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by not imposing public canonical penalties on a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
The bishops are now at a crossroads and must choose either God or mammon.
We call on them to choose God and choose Life!
And we also continue to encourage those brave, true and good bishops who have done well to warn Amercian Catholics about the perils to the unborn and the Faith resulting from Biden's promotion of abortion!
SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Biden: I support abortion ‘under any circumstance’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/joe-biden-i-support-abortion-under-any-circumstance
Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-administration-unleashed-by
‘Catholic’ Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-biden-marks-roe-v-wade-anniversary-with-pledge-to-make-abortion-available-for-everyone
BREAKING: DC archbishop affirms he will give Holy Communion to pro-abortion Joe Biden - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-dc-archbishop-affirms-he-will-give-holy-communion-to-pro-abortion-joe-biden
Vatican puts brakes on US bishops confronting problem of pro-abortion Biden receiving Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-puts-brakes-on-us-bishops-confronting-problem-of-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-holy-communion
Abp. Aquila backs call for pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden to be denied Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-aquila-backs-call-for-pro-abortion-catholic-joe-biden-to-be-denied-holy-communion
Cardinal Burke floats ‘excommunication’ for Biden over his ‘aggressive’ abortion promotion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-floats-excommunication-for-biden-over-his-aggressive-promotion-of-abortion
Biden’s HHS is lying about Title X to push abortion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bidens-hhs-is-lying-about-title-x-to-push-abortion
List of US bishops for and against denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Biden, Pelosi - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/list-of-us-bishops-for-and-against-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-biden-pelosi
Notes about USCCB's June Meeting:
For nearly twenty years, the US bishops have been dithering about whether or not to excommunicate pro-abortion politicians by formally withholding Holy Communion from them.
Their indecision on this gravely scandalous matter is a scandal in itself, but one of the biggest obstacles has been internal opposition from senior U.S. bishops.
And, although the faces have changed in the last 20 years, their morally-and-intellectually-challenged arguments against excommunication have not changed.
Liberal bishops of the USCCB say that excommunicating Biden (for example) would divide the Church, divide the bishops, and would politicize the reception of Holy Communion.
Indeed, in the name of “unity,” it is reported that some senior U.S. clerics, including Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Cardinal Wilton Gregory (Washington, DC) and Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), have been working overtime to prevent any substantial discussion of so-called “Eucharist coherence” (that is, what qualifies as worthy reception of Holy Communion).
It is also reported that at least 57 other American bishops allegedly joined these Cardinals in a recent letter to the Head of the Bishops Conference, Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, to try to pressure him to drop the planned discussion at the full meeting of bishops in June.
And now, even the Vatican is getting involved, with the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith suggesting that even more “dialogue” is needed.
These same clerics may mistakenly believe that any attempt to suppress the objective connection between a politician’s promotion of abortion and his unworthy reception of Holy Communion will fool anyone.
But, it will not.
Rank-and-file Catholics are not stupid and can smell compromise a mile away, and we’ve had enough.
With all due respect to the Cardinal, bishops, and the Vatican…those who fail to act diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by “dialoguing” with a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging the bishops Conference to take action at their June meeting to exclude pro-abortion Joe Biden and other abortion-promoting “Catholic” politicians from Holy Communion.
***Photo Credit: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews
“To me this signals that unfortunately [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] has already made up its mind about all of these complicated issues,” Randy Pate told The Federalist. The former Director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight said CMS “is rushing to finalize the rule without really considering the public comments and frankly without giving the public enough opportunity to weigh in on a number of controversial provisions.”
There have been 341 comments submitted on the rule with at least 70 directly commenting on the abortion regulation changes.
Commentators included the U.S. House Pro-Choice Caucus and 25 pro-life U.S. Republican senators.
“Abortion is not health care, and American taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize it. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) allows taxpayer funding for exchange plans that cover abortion on demand, in violation of the principles of the Hyde Amendment,” the pro-life senators wrote in their public comment on the legislation.
The senators wrote Biden’s proposed rule “would flout the explicit statutory separate payment requirement and effectively interpret ‘separate’ to mean ‘together’ when it comes to paying for abortion coverage.”
Students for Life of America said that the actions by Biden show that he is a “tyrant.”
“Joe Biden is a President behaving like a tyrant,” spokesperson Lauren Enriquez told LifeSite via email. “His callous disregard for the freedom and lives of people he disingenuously swore to protect has been belied at every turn of his presidency.”
“Breaking from the administrative rules process in order to transfer taxpayer dollars from hardworking Americans into the bloody hands of the abortion industry is the president’s latest stunt in a long line of catastrophic leadership decisions,” Enriquez said.
The rule goes back to Obamacare’s origins
In order to pass Obamacare in 2010, President Barack Obama’s administration made a deal with pro-life Congressional Democrats that allowed taxpayer funding for abortion-covering plans but required health insurance companies to bill clients separately for abortion coverage.
A customer of Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS), for example, would pay one premium out of his or her paycheck for a health insurance plan.
Customers who wanted an abortion rider would have to write a separate check to BCBS, for example.
Now, that funding separation remains up in the air.
But despite the Obama deal with pro-life Democrats, Obamacare turned out to be a massive expansion of abortion. “The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that 1,036 of Obamacare plans sold in 2014 included abortion on demand,” the Charlotte Lozier Institute and the Family Research Council reported via their site obamacareabortion.com (emphasis in original). “Unfortunately, it took many months and a government watchdog report to finally identify the abortion-covering plans for 2014.”
“Since 2015 to present day, Obamacareabortion.com has reviewed each of the Individual and Family plans sold on the Obamacare exchanges in the states that allow elective abortion coverage in Obamacare plans.”
As the pro-life groups’ site explains:
For last year’s open enrollment period (2020), it was once again easier to find information about whether an Obamacare plan included abortion on demand due to new additional transparency regulations in 2016-2017. However, what is still not transparent is that individuals purchasing plans that include elective abortion are required to pay a monthly hidden abortion surcharge. Through the Obamacare-mandated abortion surcharge, a portion of each individual’s insurance premium for these plans goes into a separate fund used to pay for abortion on demand.
Contact information for respectful communications:
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
7500 Security Boulevard
Baltimore, MD 21244
+1 877-267-2323