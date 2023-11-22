Biden administration’s 2023 Thanksgiving address leaves out God

The secular address stands in stark contrast to the God-centered proclamations issued by former president Donald Trump, who mentioned God repeatedly in all of his Thanksgiving proclamations and called on Americans in 2020 ‘to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Joe Biden, a Catholic, issued his annual Thanksgiving proclamation on Wednesday without mentioning the name of God a single time. Biden’s sparse references to God in his Thanksgiving addresses thus far stand in stark contrast to the God-centered proclamations issued by his predecessor.

“As families, loved ones, and friends across the country come together to celebrate Thanksgiving, let us be grateful for all the blessings of this Nation and its limitless possibilities,” Biden said in the Wednesday proclamation just ahead of the iconic American holiday that far predates U.S. independence.

“Throughout our country’s history, this season of reflection and giving thanks comes in good times and tough ones,” he said, without observing to Whom that thanks is due, hearkening back Barack Obama’s presidency in which Obama gave God “only a few passing references” in his own Thanksgiving addresses, the Washington Examiner pointed out.

“This week, Americans will gather with their loved ones and families, celebrating the love they share and the traditions they built together,” Biden said. “To those who are also enduring hard times or grieving the loss of a loved one, know that we are thinking of you.”

President Biden, who has presided over the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history and derided efforts to uphold and support biological reality over radical transgender ideology as “close to sinful,” argued that America is “truly a good Nation because we are a good people.”

He praised the “service members, veterans, and their families, who have selflessly served and sacrificed for our country” as well as “firefighters, police officers, and first responders who risk their lives every day to protect us” as well as “doctors, nurses, scientists, public servants, union workers, and teachers, who ensure everyone is taken care of and no one is left behind.”

“We have seen all the possibilities this Nation holds in the mothers, fathers, and caregivers, who work hard to build a future worthy of their children’s greatest dreams,” the statement read.

Biden also claimed that America’s young people are “the most talented, engaged, and educated generation in history,” despite the fact that 42% of young people in Generation Z have been diagnosed with a mental disorder and that, following declines beginning in 2014 compounded with learning loss during the COVID-19 shutdowns, last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) revealed “historic declines in American students’ knowledge and skills,” per the Brookings Institute.

Biden concluded his Thanksgiving address by stating that he is “grateful for our Nation and the incredible soul of America.”

“May we all remember that we are the United States of America — there is nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together,” he said.

Biden’s Thanksgiving proclamation, in which reference to God or even an ambiguous Higher Power or Creator was notably absent, comes after his two previous Thanksgiving addresses only mentioned God briefly.

The current president mentioned God just once in his first Thanksgiving address in 2021 (while also thanking “the health care professionals working to vaccinate our Nation”), and in 2022 made another single, passing reference to God in the context of Abraham Lincoln’s official proclamation of Thanksgiving as a national holiday.

In contrast, former U.S. President Donald Trump made a point of centering God in his Thanksgiving proclamations, mentioning Him by name a total of five times in his first address in 2017, seven times in his 2018 proclamation, six times in 2019, and three times in 2020.

“As one people, we seek God’s protection, guidance, and wisdom, as we stand humbled by the abundance of our great Nation and the blessings of freedom, family, and faith,” Trump concluded in his first Thanksgiving proclamation.

In 2018, he stated that the national holiday reminds all Americans “how the virtue of gratitude enables us to recognize, even in adverse situations, the love of God in every person, every creature, and throughout nature.”

“As we gather today with those we hold dear, let us give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings we enjoy,” Trump said in 2019.

In 2020, he encouraged “all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.”

