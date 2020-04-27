Biden announces he will reinstate transgender military policy Trump killed

April 27, 2020 (CNSNews.com) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says that if he becomes president he will restore the policy followed during the Obama Administration that allowed transgender individuals to serve openly in the U.S. military.

Here is the passage from the plan to advance LGBTQ+ equality that talks about allowing transgender service members to serve openly:

Reverse the transgender military ban. In 2010, Biden played a leading role in the Obama-Biden Administration’s repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” to allow gay, lesbian, and bisexual service members to serve the country they love without hiding their sexual orientation. In June 2016, the Obama-Biden Administration overturned the ban on transgender individuals serving openly, without hiding their gender identity. But Trump reversed this policy, barring transgender patriots from serving openly. This is discriminatory and detrimental to our national security. Every American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to do so — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and without having to hide who they are. Biden will direct the U.S. Department of Defense to allow transgender service members to serve openly, receive needed medical treatment, and be free from discrimination.

Published with permission from CNSNews.com.