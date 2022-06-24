Biden appears to say abortion kills a child in speech slamming SCOTUS decision overturning Roe

Will you donate today to support LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — While blasting the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the federal “right to abortion” established in Roe v. Wade on Friday, President Joe Biden appeared to accidentally admit that the victim of abortion is a child, not a clump of cells or nonhuman entity.

In a speech just hours after the Supreme Court released its official decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority overturned both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), Biden called the ruling “extreme” and asserted it would result in a denial of health care for millions of women in pro-life states.

READ: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic ruling

According to Biden, a self-professed Catholic, the decision to reverse the federal “right to abortion” established in Roe and allow states to make their own laws regulating abortion is “so extreme that women could be punished for protecting their health.”

Biden added that the decision was “so extreme that women and girls” could be “forced to bear their rapists’ child.”

Appearing to lose his place, the president said, “The child, a consequence … ” before switching gears to argue that doctors might now be prosecuted for “doing their duty” by performing abortions.

Biden: “A woman could be forced to bear their rapist’s child or the child of the consequence of … it just stuns me.” pic.twitter.com/b59JDL6tWd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 24, 2022

RELATED: Biden says he won’t debate ‘theology’ when asked on Ash Wednesday why he supports abortion

It’s unclear whether the word “child” was in Biden’s scripted pro-abortion remarks. After accurately referring to the victim of abortion as a “child” twice, Biden hesitated, then said, “it just stuns me.”

At the beginning of the speech, Biden had argued that the U.S. Supreme Court, by overturning Roe and Casey, “took away a Constitutional right from the American people.”

Biden on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: It’s a sad day pic.twitter.com/BWJVwoFBT1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2022

“They didn’t limit it, they simply took it away,” Biden said. “That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans.”

The president received strong pushback for his remarks from pro-lifers on social media.

“Yeah, slavery was once seen as a right, too,” remarked conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey. “Then it wasn’t.”

Biden: “The court took away a right that was already recognized.” Yeah, slavery was once seen as a right, too. Then it wasn’t. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, even as Biden decried the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a “sad day” for America, former president Donald Trump released a statement Friday hailing the ruling as the “biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation.”

Share











