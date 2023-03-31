Biden attacks states banning transgender mutilation of children after Nashville shooting

‘Together, we also have to keep challenging’ state laws that protect children from LGBT ideology and ‘sex change’ procedures, Biden said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden attacked states with laws banning the genital mutilation of children in a proclamation declaring Friday “Transgender Visibility Day.”

Biden issued the proclamation on Thursday. Shortly after declaring that gender-confused people “shape [America’s] soul,” Biden stated that “A wave of discriminatory State laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone.”

“An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon,” Biden continued. He further cited last year’s Colorado Spring mass shooting at a homosexual bar as an example of violence directed against the gender-confused, saying, “Last year’s Club Q shooting in Colorado was another painful example of this kind of violence — a stain on the conscience of our Nation.” The attack, however, was perpetrated by a gender-confused man.

Biden also explained that his administration has “fought to end these injustices from day one,” citing employing gender-confused people in its ranks, as well as actions by the Department of Education.

Biden closed the proclamation by urging Congress to pass the Equality Act, touted as supporters as the most sweeping pro-LGBT bill in American history which, if enacted, would constitute a grave threat to religious liberty, as LifeSite previously reported.

Biden also reaffirmed his opposition to state laws against genital mutilation of children, saying “Together, we also have to keep challenging the hundreds of hateful State laws that have been introduced across the country, making sure every child knows that they are made in the image of God, that they are loved, and that we are standing up for them.”

So-called “gender transition” drugs and surgeries are linked to irreversible and life-threatening side effects, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and infertility. Several European countries have moved to restrict the practices for minors due to serious safety concerns and lack of research, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Biden’s proclamation comes days after a mass shooting at Covenant Christian School in Nashville perpetrated by Audrey Hale, a gender-confused woman. Hale took the lives of three children and three adults before being shot by police. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake.

The manifesto has yet to be released to the public, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stated that it is not treating the shooting as a domestic terror attack.

The attack comes as the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) announced in early March that it would be holding a “Trans Day of Vengeance” from March 31 to April 1 outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., and follows a slew of laws that have attempted to curtail indoctrination of children with gender ideology, including Tennessee.

Early this month, Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that bans sex “change” procedures for minors as well as prohibits minors from attending drag shows. Also this month, Arkansas enacted three bills designed to curtail gender ideology. Similarly, several other states, including South Dakota, Kentucky, and Mississippi, have enacted bans on “sex change” surgeries and drugs for minors this year.

Biden’s praise for transgender ‘day of visibility’ shows radical left is working overtime in his regime

Trans extremist group calls death of Nashville shooter ‘more complex tragedy’ than her 6 murders

