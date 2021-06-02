Biden attacks states for protecting female students in ‘Pride Month’ proclamation

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – President Joe Biden hailed June as LGBT “Pride Month” Tuesday with a statement accusing conservative states of “actively target(ing) transgender youth” for discrimination.

“Pride is both a jubilant communal celebration of visibility and a personal celebration of self-worth and dignity,” the proclamation reads. “This Pride Month, we recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals across America, and we reaffirm our commitment to standing in solidarity with LGBTQ+ Americans in their ongoing struggle against discrimination and injustice.”

Biden touted pro-LGBT gains over the past several years in the form of judicially-imposed nationwide recognition of same-sex “marriage,” various “nondiscrimination” and “hate crime” laws, and the increasing number of LGBT officeholders. “Nearly 14 percent of my 1,500 agency appointees identify as LGBTQ+, and I am particularly honored by the service of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the Cabinet, and Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate,” Biden said.

At the same time, the president lamented the “many States in which LGBTQ+ individuals still lack protections for fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces,” “tragic levels of violence against transgender people” (a claim not supported by federal crime statistics), and “bullying and harassment in educational settings.”

“Some States have chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our Nation’s values of inclusivity and freedom for all,” Biden added, an apparent reference to the eight states that enacted laws ensuring females will not be forced to compete against males in athletic programs. In February, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a question about the harm to girls such laws is meant to prevent, brushing it off by reciting the slogan “trans rights are human rights.”

Across the rest of the proclamation, Biden touted his pro-LGBT record and called on Congress to pass the so-called “Equality Act,” which would force a broad range of public and private entities to accommodate pro-LGBT dogma at the expense of their own constitutional rights, such as forcing religious adoption agencies to place children in same-sex homes; photographers, florists, and bakers to participate in same-sex “weddings”; employers and businesses to accommodate cross-dressing and sex-change treatments regardless of their own values or policies; and women and girls to share sleeping quarters, showers, changing areas, and bathrooms with gender-confused males.

Among Biden’s first actions upon taking office was signing an executive order declaring his intentions to interpret “nondiscrimination” laws in such a way as to require recognition of “sexual orientation and gender identity” in a wide variety of contexts.

In March, he commemorated International Women’s Day by issuing two executive orders establishing a White House Gender Policy Council and directing the U.S. Department of Education to undertake a comprehensive review of “all existing regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and any other similar agency actions” for compliance with his LGBT agenda. Biden also reversed the Trump administration’s ban on gender dysphoria in the military, displayed the transgender flag at the White House, and is allowing U.S. embassies to fly “pride” flags, even at the Vatican.