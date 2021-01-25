Biden attends Sunday Mass at ultra-liberal Jesuit-run church

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden, the man who now occupies the White House, chose to attend Sunday Mass at Jesuit-run Holy Trinity Church, arguably the most effete liberal Catholic parish in the Archdiocese of Washington.

Mainstream media – normally appalled at the least hint of Christianity in the life of Washington politicians – were thrilled at the Biden clan’s Holy Trinity Mass attendance, ostensibly because the new President adheres to a brand of Catholicism that embraces abortion and sodomy and which, ironically, promises to squash religious liberty and conscience rights.

After Biden attended Mass at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew on the morning of his inauguration, Austin Ruse, outspoken president of the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM), wrote:

Joe Biden ate and drank his own spiritual death. That he received the Holy Eucharist from the hands of a Cardinal of the Church adds scandal upon scandal. One radio wag called it a mass for Planned Parenthood. And so, it was.

He no doubt repeated that same ugly act yesterday at Holy Trinity.

Biden has been described as the “Anti-Catholic ‘Catholic’ president” who has “talked himself into an alternative faith centered in partisan politics,” according to Robert Royal, president of the Faith & Reason Institute and editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.

The Jesuit-run parish, located just outside Georgetown University’s main gate and ensconced in a fashionable neighborhood by the same name, draws well-heeled Catholic elites – who deem their own neighborhood parishes too “conservative,” too “rigid” – from tony suburbs around the city.

To enter the church on Sunday, Biden had to walk by a large “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) banner displayed just outside Holy Trinity’s front steps, allying the parish with the radical Marxist organization.

Although it has recently scrubbed its website, BLM has proclaimed itself to be a “queer affirming network” that aims to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” and which demands abortion “rights.”

President Joe Biden waves as he walks past a Black Lives Matter sign, while departing Sunday mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown.#biden #joebiden #washington pic.twitter.com/N1UGJH4dKM — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) January 24, 2021

With him was son Hunter, currently the target of a federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, focusing on whether he “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China,” according to CNN.

“In the months before the election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to a Delaware computer repair shop and never picked up again,” explained LifeSiteNews’s Calvin Freiburger in December. “The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars by Hunter facilitating meetings between his father and business interests around the world.”

The parish selected by Biden is a place where someone like Father James Martin, S.J. – the chief promoter of the normalization of homosexuality and transgenderism within Catholicism – can count on receiving a standing ovation from a church packed with adoring fans.

Holy Trinity is a bastion of fringe liberal Catholicism in an archdiocese that for the last two decades has been led by ultra-liberal prelates who have exhibited varying degrees of complicit behavior regarding homosexuality and abortion.

“Joe Biden holds himself out as a faithful Catholic, yet he does not believe in the faith’s fundamental teachings about the human person or human sexuality. What’s more, he advances this unbelief in public policy and will now have the full force of the federal government behind this unbelief,” continued Ruse in his Crisis Magazine commentary.

“Joe Biden is an enemy of the Catholic faith. This fact must be repeated as often as humanly possible,” he added.