Biden secretly awards ex-Planned Parenthood CEO Cecille Richards with nation’s highest honor

(LifeSiteNews) — Lame duck President Joe Biden has awarded the nation’s highest honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to former Planned Parenthood head Cecille Richards in a clandestine ceremony hidden from the public eye.

During Richards’ tenure as the head of the abortion industry giant, she likely oversaw the murder of millions of American children in utero and allowed the sale of aborted baby parts while the organization reaped billions of dollars of taxpayer money.

“Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” said Biden in a message posted on social media.

“With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom,” asserted Biden. “Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy.”

Many Catholics and others were outraged when the news came to light.

“Every day I think I can’t be more disgusted with this White House something like this happens,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

“Under Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood ended more than 3.8 million unborn lives and was caught harvesting baby body parts for sale. Where is the ‘freedom’ for babies and moms? It’s time to end Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer-funded ride,” said Emily Erin Davis, vice president of communication for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “The White House continues to promote abortion up to the bitter end.”

“This honor marks a dark chapter in the late stages of one of other darkest presidencies in American history when it comes to protecting mothers and unborn children,” noted CatholicVote president, Brian Burch. “Planned Parenthood has used billions of taxpayer dollars to profit from the tragic extermination of millions of children, while exploiting the health and wellbeing of countless women.”

Burch further noted that abortion is the “antithesis of freedom that no person of compassion or conscience should stoop to honor, let alone the President of the United States.”

“Why doesn’t Joe Biden ever acknowledge or award those who work fearlessly to defend the reproductive rights of unborn babies?” wondered an X user.

Richards was diagnosed in 2023 with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Lila Rose, president of the pro-life organization Live Action, responded to the news about Richard’s medal with a prayer, “May her facing her own mortality so intensely help her eyes open to the preciousness of every single life that Planned Parenthood has destroyed.”

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), asking: “Does the USCCB condemn this action by President Biden – honoring a woman who oversaw the murder of millions of children during her tenure as the head of Planned Parenthood?” The USCCB has not yet responded.

