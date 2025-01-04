Biden awards Soros, Hilliary Clinton, ‘some of worst people on Earth’ the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Elon Musk called it a 'travesty' that George Soros is being honored, another commenter said that Soros 'deserves life in prison, not a medal,' and another called it Biden's 'final middle finger to the USA.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The White House announced today that as one of his final official acts, President Joe Biden will award the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 19 people, some of whom are arguably “the worst people on Earth,” including billionaire George Soros and Hillary Clinton.

An early morning press release states that the top honor is given “to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

“These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place,” the White House statement claims. “They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Announcement met with outrage

While the Biden White House contends that Soros and Clinton have made “the world a better place,” the Twitterverse was quickly filled with reactions by those who believe the opposite is true: that Soros and Clinton have contributed to the degradation and deconstruction the United States and the western world.

“A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom” Elon Musk declared on X.

“In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity,” Musk said of Soros in an attached video of an earlier video interview with Joe Rogan. “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime.”

“Biden has cheapened everything that was once considered sacred,” lamented Dr. Carol M. Swain, an author and political commentator, on X.

“Soros funded the election of radicals for that office that made stealing elections easier,” Steve Ferguson wrote. “He also funded radical district attorneys who allowed criminals to run rampant and turn most American cities into hellscapes.”

“He deserves life in prison, not a medal,” Ferguson said.

“Joe Biden awarding George Soros the Medal of Freedom is a grotesque betrayal of everything this nation stands for — a celebration of a man who bankrolls division, destabilizes democracies, and thrives on the erosion of American values,” Cheré Woltz Oliver noted.

“It’s not just disgraceful; it’s a signal that this administration has fully embraced the forces tearing our country apart,” she added.

“In a final middle finger to the USA, President Joe Biden on Saturday named former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire political activist George Soros recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Wall Street Mav averred on X.

While responses to the White House announcement have mostly focused on Soros, the choice of Clinton is no less scandalous.

Clinton has long been one of the nation’s most outspoken voices supporting virtually unlimited access to abortion.

Clinton was the subject of an FBI probe concerning her likely illegal use of a private email server while serving as Barack Obama’s Secretary of State.

She also famously declared during her failed 2016 presidential campaign that conservatives are a “basket of deplorables.”

Later, it was discovered that her presidential campaign was the driving force behind the fraudulent “Steele Dossier” purporting collusion with Russia by then-candidate Donald Trump.

“The Clinton’s destroyed America … and Hillary Clinton is receiving a ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom’?” Liz Churchill wrote.

Another less-than-deserving recipient of the award is wealthy homosexual Tim Gill, like Soros a Democrat megadonor who funded same-sex marriage efforts across the country leading to the passage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s notorious 2015 Obergefell decision.

