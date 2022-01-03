Biden bizarrely pushes COVID shots in message to student loan borrowers about repayment freeze

Borrowers can ‘do their part’ by getting jabbed, Biden said.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden used an end-of-the-year announcement about extending a freeze on student loan debt repayment to urge vaccination. The president had initially decided to end the freeze, first put in place by President Donald Trump in March 2020, on February 1.

But his statement on December 22 about an extension until May 1 included vaccination and COVID booster shots as a way to prepare for the eventual restart of student loan payments.

“As we are taking this action, I’m asking all student loan borrowers to do their part as well,” Biden said, after announcing general plans to have the Department of Education help borrowers prepare to fulfill their obligations to pay back their student loans.

Borrowers should “make sure [to get] vaccinated and boosted when eligible,” along with looking at other repayment and debt amnesty programs, the president said.

Biden has repeatedly used negative language towards people who have chosen not to take the abortion-tainted jabs.

“For unvaccinated we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for unvaccinated. For themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden claimed in mid-December.

He has also repeatedly referred to the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the questionable claim that people who have not gotten jabbed are responsible for COVID outbreaks.

Johns Hopkins University’s mortality analyses of COVID says that across all age groups, underlying conditions and other factors, 98.5% of people who contract COVID will survive it. The push worldwide to get jabbed two or three times will add to the skepticism of the efficacy of the shots. The FDA has also recognized a list of adverse events, including myocarditis, or heart inflammation, and Guillain Barré Syndrome, which can cause permanent nerve damage and temporary paralysis.

Share











